Solis Marketing Ltd Company Summary

0.5
(4.17%)
Oct 3, 2023|03:15:36 PM

Solis Marketing Ltd Summary

Solis Marketing Limited was originally incorporated in Delhi as Surya Marketing Limited on 17 August, 1985. The Companys name was changed from Surya Marketing Limited to Solis Marketing Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 26 October, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana.The Company is involved in the business of import, export, buy and sell or otherwise deal in manufacture, buy , sell, exchange , market, distribute and all kind including Automobile parts, Ball and Roller Bearings, breverages, chemicals, Glass materials, Textile, Readymade Garments, Timber products and any other materials and substances. The Company also carries business as general merchants and traders in goods and commodities, commission agents, buying selling agents, and importer exporters of retails products.

