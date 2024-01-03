Solitaire Investments Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
1.84
1.84
1.92
1.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.17
0.17
0.09
0.08
Net Worth
2.01
2.01
2.01
2
Minority Interest
Debt
2.27
2.27
2.27
2.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.28
4.28
4.28
4.27
Fixed Assets
3.85
3.85
3.85
3.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.27
0.27
0.27
0.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.16
0.15
0.15
0.15
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.27
0.23
0.23
0.23
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.13
-0.1
-0.1
-0.1
Cash
0
0
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
4.28
4.27
4.28
4.28
