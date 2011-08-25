Solvay Pharma India Ltd merged Share Price Auditors Report
SOLVAY PHARMA INDIA LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010
AUDITORS REPORT
SOLVAY PHARMA INDIA LIMITED
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of SOLVAY PHARMA INDIA
LIMITED (the Company) as at December 31, 2010, the Profit and Loss
Account and the Cash Flow Statement of the Company for the year ended on
that date, both annexed thereto. These financial statements are the
responsibility of the Companys Management. Our responsibility is to
express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.
2. We conducted our audit in accordance with the auditing standards
generally accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and
perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the
financial statements are free of material misstatements, An audit includes
examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and the
disclosures in the financial statements. An audit also includes assessing
the accounting principles used and the significant estimates made by the
Management, as well as evaluating the overall financial statement
presentation, We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our
opinion.
3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (CARO)
issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 227(4A) of
the Companies Act, 1956, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters
specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order.
4. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to in paragraph 3
above, we report that:
(i) we have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;
(ii) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those
books;
(iii) the Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account and the Cash Flow
Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of
account;
(iv) in our opinion, the Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account and the
Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in compliance with the
Accounting Standards referred to in Section 211(3C) of the Companies Act,
1956;
(v) in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts give the information required
by the Companies Act, 1956 in the manner so required and give a true and
fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted
in India:
(a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the
Company as at December 31, 2010;
(b) in the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the profit of the
Company for the year ended on that date; and
(c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows of the
Company for the year ended on that date.
5. On the basis of written representations received from the Directors as
on December 31, 2010 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we
report that none of the Directors is disqualified as on December 31, 2010
from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 274(1)(g) of the
Companies Act, 1956.
For Deloitte Haskins & Sells
Chartered Accountants
(Registration No. 117366W)
Rajesh K. Hiranandani
Partner
(Membership No. 36920)
Place: Mumbai
Date : February 10, 2011
ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT
(Referred to in paragraph 3 of our report of even date)
(i) In respect of its fixed assets:
(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars
including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
(b) The assets have been physically verified by the Management once during
the year, which in our opinion is reasonable, As explained to us, no
material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.
(c) The fixed assets disposed off during the year, in our opinion, do not
constitute a substantial part of the fixed assets of the Company and such
disposal has, in our opinion, not affected the going concern status of the
Company.
(ii) In respect of its inventories:
(a) As explained to us, the inventories were physically verified during
the year by the Management at reasonable intervals.
(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given
to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by
the Management were reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
Company and the nature of its business.
(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has maintained proper records of its inventories and no
material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification,
(iii) The Company has neither granted nor taken any loans, secured or
unsecured, to/from companies, firms or other parties listed in the Register
maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the
size of the Company and the nature of its business with regard to purchases
of inventory and fixed assets and the sale of goods; there is no sale of
services during the year. During the course of our audit, we have not
observed any continuing failure to correct major weaknesses in such
internal control system.
(v) In respect of contracts or arrangements entered in the Register
maintained in pursuance of Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956, to the
Pest of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and
explanations given to us:
(a) The particulars of contracts or arrangements referred to Section 301
that needed to be entered in the Register maintained under the said Section
have been so entered.
(b) The transactions in pursuance of such contracts or arrangements
entered in the Register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act,
1956 and exceeding the value of rupees five lakhs in respect of any party,
because of the unique and specialised nature and in the absence of any
comparable alternative quotations produced to us, we are unable to comment
whether the transactions were made at prevailing market prices at the
relevant time.
(vi) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public to which the
provisions of Sections 58A and 58AA of the Companies Act, 1956 and the
Rules framed thereunder would apply.
(vii) In our opinion, the internal audit functions carried out during the
year by a firm of Chartered Accountants appointed by the Management have
been commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its
business.
(viii) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the
Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the
maintenance of cost records under Section 209(1 )(d) of the Companies Act,
1956 in respect of pharmaceutical formulations, and are of the opinion that
prima-facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and
maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of such
records with a view to determining whether they are accurate and complete.
(ix) According to the information and explanations given to us in respect
of statutory dues:
(a) The Company has been regular in depositing undisputed dues, including
Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees State
Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty,
Excise Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with
the appropriate authorities though there have been delays in few cases in
respect of Service Tax,
(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income-tax,
Wealth Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and other material statutory
dues in arrears as at December 31, 2010 for a period of more than six
months from the date they became payable.
(c) Details of dues not deposited as on December 31, 2010 on account of
disputes, which relate to Sales Tax and Income-tax are given below:
Statute Nature of Dues Forum where Period to Amount
Dispute is pending which the involved
amount relates (Rs. in
thousands)
West Bengal Sales Tax and Deputy 2005 452
Sales Tax penalty Commissioner of
Act 1994 Commercial Taxes,
West Bengal
West Bengal Sales Tax and Commercial Taxes, 2006 1,536
Sales Tax penalty Appellate and
Act 1994 Revisional Board
West Bengal
West Bengal Sales Tax and Deputy 2007 12,172
Sales Tax penalty Commissioner of
Act 1994 Commercial Taxes,
West Bengal
Income Tax Income-tax and Income Tax A.Y. 2006-07 157
Act, 1961 Interest Appellate Tribunal,
Mumbai
(x) The Company does not have any accumulated losses at the end of the
financial year.
(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to banks The
Company does not have any dues to financial institutions and has not issued
any debentures.
(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the
Company has not granted any loans and advances on the basis of security by
way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
(xiii) The Company is not a chit fund or nidhi/mutual benefit fund/society.
(xiv) The Company is not dealing in or trading in shares, securities,
debentures and other investments.
(xv) According to the information and explanations give to us, the Company
has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or
financial institutions.
(xvi) The Company has not obtained any term loans.
(xvii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations
given to us and on an overall examination of the Balance Sheet, we report
that funds raised on short-term basis have not been used during the year
for long-term investment.
(xviii) The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to
parties and companies covered in the register maintained under Section 301
of the Companies Act, 1956.
(xix) The Company has not issued any debentures.
(xx) The Company has not raised any money by public issues during the year.
(xxi) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and
explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no fraud on the
Company has been noticed or reported during the year.
