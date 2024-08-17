Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹2,150
Prev. Close₹2,136.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.73
Day's High₹2,140
Day's Low₹2,150
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹328.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,081.48
P/E20.04
EPS106.87
Divi. Yield1.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
Equity Capital
5.05
5.05
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
160.88
125.04
Net Worth
165.93
130.09
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Roland Kaut
Director
D G Rajan
Director
S N Talwar
Director
M S Grewal
Company Secretary
Manish A Mestry
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Solvay Pharma India Ltd merged
Summary
Solvay Pharma India Ltd is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The company is present in the pharmaceutical sector and operates in the field of womens health, gastroenterology, mental health and influenza vaccines. They do not have any manufacturing plant / facilities. The manufacturing activities are carried out by different parties on loan license basis. The companys product range includes gastroenterology, gynaecology, mental health, vaccines and others. Their gastroenterology products include duphalac solution, creon capsules, Colospa tablets and Retard Capsules, Pankreoflat tablets, udiliv tablets and Bdlcel tablets. Their mental health products include vertin tablets and uvox and ebasil. They produce Influvac injection, duodil and colossal iodine oral.Solvay Pharma India Ltd was incorporated on January 24, 2000 as Duphar Pharma India Ltd. Pursuant to the de-merger, the pharma business of Duphar-Interfran Ltd was transferred to the company with effect from April 1, 2000. The name of the company was changed from Duphar Pharma India Ltd to Solvay Pharma India Ltd with effect from April 15, 2002. In the year 2002, the company acquired Duvadilan brand from the parent company Solvay Pharmaceuticals B. V., The Netherlands for a consideration of Rs 14.25 crore. They launched a specialty division consisting of 130 field personnel, for achieving a better focus on promotion of certain products.In February 2003, the company acquired eight Pharmaceutical Brands/ marketing rights
