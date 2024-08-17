Summary

Solvay Pharma India Ltd is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The company is present in the pharmaceutical sector and operates in the field of womens health, gastroenterology, mental health and influenza vaccines. They do not have any manufacturing plant / facilities. The manufacturing activities are carried out by different parties on loan license basis. The companys product range includes gastroenterology, gynaecology, mental health, vaccines and others. Their gastroenterology products include duphalac solution, creon capsules, Colospa tablets and Retard Capsules, Pankreoflat tablets, udiliv tablets and Bdlcel tablets. Their mental health products include vertin tablets and uvox and ebasil. They produce Influvac injection, duodil and colossal iodine oral.Solvay Pharma India Ltd was incorporated on January 24, 2000 as Duphar Pharma India Ltd. Pursuant to the de-merger, the pharma business of Duphar-Interfran Ltd was transferred to the company with effect from April 1, 2000. The name of the company was changed from Duphar Pharma India Ltd to Solvay Pharma India Ltd with effect from April 15, 2002. In the year 2002, the company acquired Duvadilan brand from the parent company Solvay Pharmaceuticals B. V., The Netherlands for a consideration of Rs 14.25 crore. They launched a specialty division consisting of 130 field personnel, for achieving a better focus on promotion of certain products.In February 2003, the company acquired eight Pharmaceutical Brands/ marketing rights

