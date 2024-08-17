iifl-logo-icon 1
Solvay Pharma India Ltd merged Share Price

2,141.55
(0.24%)
Aug 25, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Solvay Pharma India Ltd merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

2,150

Prev. Close

2,136.35

Turnover(Lac.)

1.73

Day's High

2,140

Day's Low

2,150

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

328.57

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,081.48

P/E

20.04

EPS

106.87

Divi. Yield

1.19

Solvay Pharma India Ltd merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Solvay Pharma India Ltd(merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Solvay Pharma India Ltd(merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:55 AM
Jun-2011Mar-2011Dec-2010Sep-2010
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 88.84%

Foreign: 88.84%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 11.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Solvay Pharma India Ltd merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2010Dec-2009

Equity Capital

5.05

5.05

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

160.88

125.04

Net Worth

165.93

130.09

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Solvay Pharma India Ltd merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Solvay Pharma India Ltd merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Roland Kaut

Director

D G Rajan

Director

S N Talwar

Director

M S Grewal

Company Secretary

Manish A Mestry

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Solvay Pharma India Ltd merged

Summary

Solvay Pharma India Ltd is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The company is present in the pharmaceutical sector and operates in the field of womens health, gastroenterology, mental health and influenza vaccines. They do not have any manufacturing plant / facilities. The manufacturing activities are carried out by different parties on loan license basis. The companys product range includes gastroenterology, gynaecology, mental health, vaccines and others. Their gastroenterology products include duphalac solution, creon capsules, Colospa tablets and Retard Capsules, Pankreoflat tablets, udiliv tablets and Bdlcel tablets. Their mental health products include vertin tablets and uvox and ebasil. They produce Influvac injection, duodil and colossal iodine oral.Solvay Pharma India Ltd was incorporated on January 24, 2000 as Duphar Pharma India Ltd. Pursuant to the de-merger, the pharma business of Duphar-Interfran Ltd was transferred to the company with effect from April 1, 2000. The name of the company was changed from Duphar Pharma India Ltd to Solvay Pharma India Ltd with effect from April 15, 2002. In the year 2002, the company acquired Duvadilan brand from the parent company Solvay Pharmaceuticals B. V., The Netherlands for a consideration of Rs 14.25 crore. They launched a specialty division consisting of 130 field personnel, for achieving a better focus on promotion of certain products.In February 2003, the company acquired eight Pharmaceutical Brands/ marketing rights
