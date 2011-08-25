Solvay Pharma India Ltd merged Management Discussions

Solvay Pharma India Ltd merged Share Price Management Discussions
SOLVAY PHARMA INDIA LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
The business of the Company continues to be pharmaceuticals, its only
segment of business.
a. Industry structure and developments
In the last two years, though most of the matured economies were adversely
impacted by Global recession there was hardly any impact on Indian economy.
It is expected to grow by 8.5% in 2011. Considering present scenario, the
growing inflation, high fiscal deficit level, infrastructure constraints,
downward trend in foreign direct investments, might affect the growth
trajectory of the economy in the near future,
The year 2010 was second successive year of strong growth of 16,5% for the
Pharmaceutical Industry, It is now the third largest in the world in terms
of volume and stands 14th in terms of value, To ensure sustained growth
serious initiative are necessary to develop healthcare infrastructure for
rural masses on the part of both Government and Pharma Industry
b. Opportunities and threats
Looking healthier on a strong dose of global alliances, Indian
Pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors have repeatedly hit headlines this
year on account of mergers and acquisitions, Our company was also part of
those headlines. These may well be steps towards the bigger role Indian
Pharma and healthcare sector seek globally in the coming years,
The domestic market which is currently growing at the rate of 16+ per cent
is expected to accelerate further in the coming times.
Both the market segments, Acute and Chronic, are showing a healthy growth,
though there is a clear trend of moving towards chronic therapies,
Similarly, preventive medical care is getting increasing importance, and
hence, Vaccines have emerged as one of the most lucrative segments of the
industry. The domestic vaccine market has recorded a growth of 15% in the
last fiscal year and is expected to grow 15-20% over the following years.
The Pharma Industry in India also face challenges from factors like effects
of new product patent regulations, drug price control, regulatory reforms,
infrastructure development, quality management and R&D productivity. The
challenge of counterfeit and spurious drugs is still daunting and remains
effectively unresolved.
On the broader regulatory horizon, the imminent major events like
introduction of GST, new Direct Tax regime as also the Companies Act
modifications are certain to pose a challenge to all the industries, Pharma
included.
c. Companys Performance
The Company achieved sales of Rs. 302 crores in 2010. The sales for the
year showed a healthy 22% growth over last year.
During the year the Company introduced two new products SolfeTM an Iron
supplement and AcuvertTM an anti-emetic and anti-nauseant. During the
year 2010 all the products of the Company performed well.
Duphastonr maintained the 1st rank contributing 23% of the total Company
turnover.
Personal costs and other expenses showed an upward trend from the previous
year on the parameter of % to sales, Personal costs to sales ratio showed
an increase of 0,4%-points over the previous period mainly driven by the
expansion of the sales force while other expenses as a percentage to sales
went upto 23,5% from last periods 19.9% mainly owing to higher marketing
spending and to a lesser extend owing to merger process. As the exchange
rates improved in favour of the company, the manufacturing costs to sales
were lower as compared to the previous period costs to sales ratio.
d. Outlook
The Company continues to lay emphasis on sustainable growth through ethical
means, While there is an element of uncertainty in the economy and
business, the Companys endeavor is to accelerate operational growth in
line with the industry growth both in terms of turnover and profitability,
A stable and growing urban demand coupled with the unexploited market
potential, especially in the rural markets, which we will try to tap in the
coming years, bodes well for the future of the Company.
e. Risks and Concerns
Pricing pressures because of greater-than-expected increase in competition
could challenge the profitability of the Pharma companies. This would
remain a key risk factor for future margins. Regulatory issues can also
have an impact, mainly regarding approvals for new products. The risk due
to uncertainties of the future policy of the government on drug pricing,
drug policy changes or revision of price controlled drug list remains.
f. Internal control systems and their adequacy
The Company follows a robust internal control system which helps to
safeguard the Companys assets against losses of unauthorized use and
improper handling.
The Companys internal control and standard operating processes built in
its operations are supplemented by an equally strong outsourced internal
audit firm which is empowered to assess the adequacy and compliance of the
internal controls systems, statutory requirements etc, The internal audit
work is assigned to a well established and experienced firm, who conducts
the internal audit on the basis of the areas of audit and schedule,
finalized by the Audit Committee. The internal auditors submit their
reports to the Audit Committee which recommends the control measures to be
followed by the Company from time to time.
g. Material Developments in Human Resources
The Company believes in creating a work environment in which people will
choose to be motivated, contributing and happy. Fostering effective methods
of goal setting, communication and empowerment through responsibility,
builds employee ownership of the organization. The Company establishes the
organizational culture and climate in which people have the competency,
concern and commitment to serve customer well.
The initiatives are designed at large to ensure employee satisfaction and
its philosophy revolves on recognizing the human resource as the greatest
asset of the organization.
The total number of employees as on December 31, 2010 was 559.
