Solvay Pharma India Ltd merged Balance Sheet

Aug 25, 2011|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Solvay Pharma India Ltd merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2010Dec-2009

Equity Capital

5.05

5.05

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

160.88

125.04

Net Worth

165.93

130.09

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.78

0.2

Total Liabilities

166.71

130.29

Fixed Assets

35.66

37.54

Intangible Assets

Investments

36.66

15.93

Deferred Tax Asset Net

3.38

2

Networking Capital

39.86

21.9

Inventories

53.51

33.95

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

15

15.63

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

25.71

13.75

Sundry Creditors

-28.28

-21.54

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-26.08

-19.89

Cash

51.15

52.92

Total Assets

166.71

130.29

QUICKLINKS FOR Solvay Pharma India Ltd merged

