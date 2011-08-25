Solvay Pharma India Ltd merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
Equity Capital
5.05
5.05
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
160.88
125.04
Net Worth
165.93
130.09
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.78
0.2
Total Liabilities
166.71
130.29
Fixed Assets
35.66
37.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
36.66
15.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.38
2
Networking Capital
39.86
21.9
Inventories
53.51
33.95
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
15
15.63
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
25.71
13.75
Sundry Creditors
-28.28
-21.54
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-26.08
-19.89
Cash
51.15
52.92
Total Assets
166.71
130.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.