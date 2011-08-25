Solvay Pharma India Ltd merged Share Price directors Report
SOLVAY PHARMA INDIA LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010
DIRECTORS REPORT
To,
The Members,
Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Annual Report together with
the Audited Statements of Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2010.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Rs. in Thousands Rs. in Thousands
(01.01.2010 to (01.01.2009 to
31.12.2010) 31.12.2009)
Gross Sales 3,020,207 2,481,431
Profit for the year before tax
and before exceptional items 758,429 594,061
Add: Exceptional item - Depreciation
written Pack consequent to change in
method Nil 12,530
Provision for taxation 249,939 206,311
Profit after tax 508,490 400,280
Balance of profit from previous year 1,021,702 853,457
Amount available for appropriation 1,530,192 1,253,737
Proposed dividend for the year 2010 128,768 100,994
Interim Dividend paid Nil 63,121
Dividend distribution tax thereon 21,387 27,892
General reserve 50,849 40,028
Balance carried to next year 1,329,188 1,021,702
SHAREHOLDING OF THE PROMOTER GROUP
During the year, Abbott Capital India Limited (ACIL) (the acquirer, a U.K.
based indirect subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories), had made an open offer
vide Letter of Offer, to acquire fully paid-up equity shares representing
20% of the paid-up equity share capital of the Company. The offer was over-
subscribed. Pursuant to the said open offer, ACIL acquired 1,009,942 (20%)
shares on May 24, 2010.
The number of shares/voting rights held before the acquisition (which
represents shareholding of Solvay Healthcare Limited (now known as Abbott
Healthcare Products Limited) and British Colloids Limited which are
indirect subsidiaries of Abbott Laboratories, U.S.A.) was 3,476,634
(68,85%) equity shares.
Thus, the Aggregate promoter shareholding of the Company is now 4,486,576
(88.85%) equity shares. Abbott Laboratories, U.S.A. have many direct and
indirect subsidiaries. The Complete list of the constituent entities of
Abbott Laboratories is part of Abbotts Annual report, For further
information on Abbott Laboratories, please visit the corporate website
www.Abbott.com.
DIVIDEND
The Directors are pleased to recommend payment of dividend of Rs. 25.50
(255%) per share. SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENTS
1. During the year the Companys turnover registered a healthy growth of
22% and crossed the 300 Crores mark turnover.
2. The Company introduced two new products Solfe(TM) an Iron supplement
and Acuvert(TM) an anti-emetic and anti-nauseant, during the year.
3. On February 15, 2010 Abbott Laboratories closed its acquisition of
Solvay Pharmaceuticals Global business,
4. On May 24, 2010 Abbott Capital India Limited (the Acquirer) a Company
incorporated in United Kingdom and Abbott Laboratories, a Person Acting in
Concert, acquired 20% of the Paid-up equity Share capital of the Company
through open offer.
5. The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on November
24, 2010, had unanimously approved the draft scheme for the amalgamation of
the Company into Abbott India Ltd., under Sections 391 to 394 of the
Companies Act, 1956. The swap ratio for the merger is 2 : 3, In other
words, every two shares of the Company will entitle their holder to three
shares of Abbott India Limited.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
The business of the Company continues to be pharmaceuticals, its only
segment of business.
a. Industry structure and developments
In the last two years, though most of the matured economies were adversely
impacted by Global recession there was hardly any impact on Indian economy.
It is expected to grow by 8.5% in 2011. Considering present scenario, the
growing inflation, high fiscal deficit level, infrastructure constraints,
downward trend in foreign direct investments, might affect the growth
trajectory of the economy in the near future,
The year 2010 was second successive year of strong growth of 16,5% for the
Pharmaceutical Industry, It is now the third largest in the world in terms
of volume and stands 14th in terms of value, To ensure sustained growth
serious initiative are necessary to develop healthcare infrastructure for
rural masses on the part of both Government and Pharma Industry
b. Opportunities and threats
Looking healthier on a strong dose of global alliances, Indian
Pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors have repeatedly hit headlines this
year on account of mergers and acquisitions, Our company was also part of
those headlines. These may well be steps towards the bigger role Indian
Pharma and healthcare sector seek globally in the coming years,
The domestic market which is currently growing at the rate of 16+ per cent
is expected to accelerate further in the coming times.
Both the market segments, Acute and Chronic, are showing a healthy growth,
though there is a clear trend of moving towards chronic therapies,
Similarly, preventive medical care is getting increasing importance, and
hence, Vaccines have emerged as one of the most lucrative segments of the
industry. The domestic vaccine market has recorded a growth of 15% in the
last fiscal year and is expected to grow 15-20% over the following years.
The Pharma Industry in India also face challenges from factors like effects
of new product patent regulations, drug price control, regulatory reforms,
infrastructure development, quality management and R&D productivity. The
challenge of counterfeit and spurious drugs is still daunting and remains
effectively unresolved.
On the broader regulatory horizon, the imminent major events like
introduction of GST, new Direct Tax regime as also the Companies Act
modifications are certain to pose a challenge to all the industries, Pharma
included.
c. Companys Performance
The Company achieved sales of Rs. 302 crores in 2010. The sales for the
year showed a healthy 22% growth over last year.
During the year the Company introduced two new products SolfeTM an Iron
supplement and AcuvertTM an anti-emetic and anti-nauseant. During the
year 2010 all the products of the Company performed well.
Duphastonr maintained the 1st rank contributing 23% of the total Company
turnover.
Personal costs and other expenses showed an upward trend from the previous
year on the parameter of % to sales, Personal costs to sales ratio showed
an increase of 0,4%-points over the previous period mainly driven by the
expansion of the sales force while other expenses as a percentage to sales
went upto 23,5% from last periods 19.9% mainly owing to higher marketing
spending and to a lesser extend owing to merger process. As the exchange
rates improved in favour of the company, the manufacturing costs to sales
were lower as compared to the previous period costs to sales ratio.
d. Outlook
The Company continues to lay emphasis on sustainable growth through ethical
means, While there is an element of uncertainty in the economy and
business, the Companys endeavor is to accelerate operational growth in
line with the industry growth both in terms of turnover and profitability,
A stable and growing urban demand coupled with the unexploited market
potential, especially in the rural markets, which we will try to tap in the
coming years, bodes well for the future of the Company.
e. Risks and Concerns
Pricing pressures because of greater-than-expected increase in competition
could challenge the profitability of the Pharma companies. This would
remain a key risk factor for future margins. Regulatory issues can also
have an impact, mainly regarding approvals for new products. The risk due
to uncertainties of the future policy of the government on drug pricing,
drug policy changes or revision of price controlled drug list remains.
f. Internal control systems and their adequacy
The Company follows a robust internal control system which helps to
safeguard the Companys assets against losses of unauthorized use and
improper handling.
The Companys internal control and standard operating processes built in
its operations are supplemented by an equally strong outsourced internal
audit firm which is empowered to assess the adequacy and compliance of the
internal controls systems, statutory requirements etc, The internal audit
work is assigned to a well established and experienced firm, who conducts
the internal audit on the basis of the areas of audit and schedule,
finalized by the Audit Committee. The internal auditors submit their
reports to the Audit Committee which recommends the control measures to be
followed by the Company from time to time.
g. Material Developments in Human Resources
The Company believes in creating a work environment in which people will
choose to be motivated, contributing and happy. Fostering effective methods
of goal setting, communication and empowerment through responsibility,
builds employee ownership of the organization. The Company establishes the
organizational culture and climate in which people have the competency,
concern and commitment to serve customer well.
The initiatives are designed at large to ensure employee satisfaction and
its philosophy revolves on recognizing the human resource as the greatest
asset of the organization.
The total number of employees as on December 31, 2010 was 559.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND EXPENDITURE
Foreign exchange earnings and outgo are provided in Item Nos. 10, 11 and 12
of the Notes forming part of the Accounts under Schedule 15,
RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (R & D), TECHNOLOGY, ABSORPTION, ADAPTION AND
INNOVATION AND ENERGY CONSERVATION
Since the manufacturing activities of the Company are carried out by
different parties on loan license basis, the relevant disclosures required
under Section 217(l)(e) of the Companies Act, 1956, read with the Companies
(Disclosure of particulars in the report of the Board of Directors) Rules,
1988, are not applicable.
DIRECTORS
Mr. D. G. Rajan retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for
re-appointment. Mr. S. N. Talwar also retires by rotation and being
eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.
AUDITORS
Messrs. Deloitte Haskins & Sells, Auditors of the Company hold office until
the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Company has
received a certificate from them to the effect that their appointment, if
made, would be within the prescribed limits under Section 224(1-B) of the
Companies Act, 1956, Accordingly, the said auditors are proposed to be re-
appointed as auditors of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
Pursuant to Section 217(2AA) of the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2000, the
Board of Directors, on the basis of statements made by the management,
confirms that:
(a) In preparation of the annual accounts the applicable accounting
standards have been followed;
(b) Appropriate accounting policies have been consistently applied and have
made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, to give a
true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as on December
31, 2010 and of the profit of the Company reported for the year under
report;
(c) Proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of
adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the
Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for
preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;
(d) The Annual Accounts are prepared on a going concern basis.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
The Company has been consistently practicing the principles of good
governance in letter and spirit over the years. A separate section on
Corporate Governance is given separately in the Annual Report and a
certificate from the Auditors of the Company regarding compliance of the
conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under clause 49 of the
listing agreement with the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited form part of this
report.
The Company continues to be committed to ethical values and self discipline
directed at sustaining stakeholders interest and overall organisational
goals.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
The statements forming the part of the Directors Report may contain
certain forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable
securities laws and regulations. Many factors could cause the actual
results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially
different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be
expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
The directors express their appreciation of the contribution by all
employees of the Company and also the Unions for their co-operation and
understanding. They also place on record their appreciation of the support
by shareholders, the medical fraternity, vendors and other business
associates.
For and on behalf of the Board
Niteen B. Gadgil D.G. Rajan
Managing Director Director
February 10, 2011.
Registered Office:
271, Business Park, 6th & 7th floors,
Model Industrial Colony, Off. Aarey Road,
Goregaon (East), Mumbai-400 063,