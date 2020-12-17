Report on Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion:

We have audited the standalone Ind AS financial statements of Wintac Limited ("the Company") which comprise of balance sheet as at March 31, 2021, the statement of profit & loss, statement of changes in equity and the cashflow statement for the year then ended, and notes to Ind AS financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2021, profits, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion:

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Other Matters:

Attention of the members is drawn to note 49 of the financial statements regarding the impact of COVID-19 on Business, where the management has estimated the future cash flows for the Company with the possible effects that may result from the COVID-19 pandemic and does not foresee any adverse impact on its ability to continue as going concern and in meeting its liabilities as and when they fall due. The actual impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic may be different from that estimated as at the date of the approval of these financial statements. We have not modified our opinion in this regard.

Other Information [or another title if appropriate, such as "Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon"]

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the board report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is no material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Managements Responsibility for Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements:

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism through the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure - A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2021 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2021 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure - B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with requirement of Section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the remuneration paid during the current year by the Company is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director/ manager by the Company, is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed its pending litigations which would impact its financial position in note 40 of the Ind AS financial statements.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, and also not entered into any derivative contracts, accordingly no provision is required to be made in respect of material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For B.K.RAMADHYANI & CO LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 002878S/S200021 (CA C R Deepak) Partner Place: Bangalore Membership No. 215398 Date: August 02, 2021 UDIN: 21215398AAAACP7442

ANNEXURE-A REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL

AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF WINTAC LIMITED.

1. a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details

and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment ("PPE").

b) Management during the year has not verified physically its PPE during the year and has informed to us that the same will be carried out in the ensuing year.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us by the Company, title deed of all immovable properties is held in the name of the Company, except for cases reported in additional information to notes 4.a.ii) and 6 C. of the financial statements.

2. During the year, the management has physically verified the inventory at reasonable intervals. The discrepancies that were noticed during the physical verification of Inventory were not material and the same has been properly adjusted in the books of account.

3. The Company has not granted any loans to the parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable.

4. Based on the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, made any investments, given guarantees and securities as referred in the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act. Hence, clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits as applicable under the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other provisions of the Act and rules framed their under. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the said Order are not applicable.

6. Based on the information and explanation given to us, the Company has maintained the cost records as prescribed under clause (d) of sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act.

7. a) According to the records of the Company, it is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory

dues including Income Tax, service tax, goods & service tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed statutory dues exceeding six months from the date they are payable as at March 31, 2021 barring certain delays in certain months.

b) According to the records of the Company and according to the information and explanation given to us, there are certain dues outstanding on account of any disputes in respect of income tax, service tax, customs duty or excise duty or value added tax refer note 40 of the Ind AS financial statements. The summary is given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Amount paid under protest (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Central Excise Act,1944 Valuation of physician samples. 44.95 Nil 2005-06 CESTAT, Bengaluru The Central Excise Act,1944 Penalty demanded under 209A of the central excise rules 2.00 Nil CESTAT, Ahmedabad The Finance Act,1994 Tax demanded on export of technical services. 335.14 37.88 2013-16 Tribunal The Finance Act,1994 Tax demanded under RCM on fees paid to USFDA 75.46 7.55 CCT(Appeals) The Central Sales Tax Act,1956 Difference in sales tax for non-submission of statutory forms 2.33 1.75 2003-04 DCST- Navi Mumbai The Income Tax Act,1961 Fringe Benefit tax 5.24 Nil 2008-09 ITAT, Bengaluru The Goods and Service Act, 2017 Refund Order for wrongful deduction 19.83 19.83 2020-21 Commissioner Appeals GST The Central Excise Act,1944 Excise duty on sale of brands to Recon Health care pvt Ltd 400 Nil 2001-02 Supreme Court Employees Provident Funds & Miscellaneous Provisions Act,1952 Levy of damages for delay in remittance of PF dues 32.37 Nil 1996-2013 Tribunal

8. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans taken from banks. The Company has not borrowed from financial institutions or government or has issued debentures.

9. In our opinion based on the information and explanation given to us by the Company, it has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments and term loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix) of the said Order is not applicable.

10. According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no frauds reported by the Company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x) of the said Order are not applicable.

11. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has paid/provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

12. The Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the said Order are not applicable.

13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us and as represented to us by the management, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act and the details have been disclosed in the Note 48 of the Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xiv) of the said Order are not applicable.

15. As represented to us by the management and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the said Order are not applicable.

16. According to the information and explanation given, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE-B REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 2 (f) UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL

AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF WINTAC LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"):

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Wintac Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2021 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls:

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

Auditors Responsibility:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting:

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting:

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion:

In our opinion, the Company, in all material respects, has an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2021, based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India"