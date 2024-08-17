iifl-logo-icon 1
Somerset Therapeutics Ltd Share Price

341.75
(0.35%)
Dec 17, 2020|03:43:23 PM

Somerset Therapeutics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

345

Prev. Close

340.55

Turnover(Lac.)

0.46

Day's High

345

Day's Low

336

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

5.52

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

342.43

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Somerset Therapeutics Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Somerset Therapeutics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Somerset Therapeutics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:04 AM
Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.98%

Foreign: 54.98%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 44.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Somerset Therapeutics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

10.02

10.02

10.02

10.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.48

-0.15

-4.62

-18.19

Net Worth

5.54

9.87

5.4

-8.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

85.11

44.34

32.8

18.09

yoy growth (%)

91.9

35.2

81.24

-38.59

Raw materials

-35.94

-18.37

-13.78

-8.88

As % of sales

42.23

41.44

42.01

49.09

Employee costs

-27.68

-17.98

-15.02

-12.88

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-3.62

-9.69

-10.85

-17.94

Depreciation

-7.23

-3.54

-3.63

-3.86

Tax paid

0.56

-0.09

1.21

1.2

Working capital

-43.52

-22.64

-8.91

-7.43

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

91.9

35.2

81.24

-38.59

Op profit growth

-146.32

-18.57

-45.62

575.88

EBIT growth

-80.55

-10.76

-42.57

212.45

Net profit growth

-68.72

15.74

-44.09

145.85

No Record Found

Somerset Therapeutics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Somerset Therapeutics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

S T R Mady

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

S Jayaprakash Mady

Vice President & CS

B P Thyagaraj

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

R A Thirumoorti

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

K Paranjothy

Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir

S Nanthitha

Additional Director

Arshad Kagalwalla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Somerset Therapeutics Ltd

Summary

Wintac Ltd is a pharmaceutical company based in Bangalore. The company is engaged in development, manufacturing and marketing of quality pharmaceutical products. Their primary business activity comprises of contract manufacturing of pharmaceutical formulations for major pharma companies. The company has their manufacturing unit located at Nelamangala in Karnataka. Their manufacturing facility has been approved by several regulatory agencies including USFDA, AFSSAPS - the regulatory agency of France, Ministry of Health - Ukraine, Ministry of Health - Egypt and NAFDAC of Nigeria.The companys therapeutic range of products includes Non-steroidal Anti Inflammatory Drugs, Cardio-Vascular Drugs, Vitamins, Anti-histamine, Anti-coagulant and Anti-bacterial formulations, Anesthetics, Ophthalmic (Tears Supplement, Anti bacterial, anti-glucoma, cortico steriods). They also market the products of Medispec Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, a JV company. Wintac Ltd was incorporated on August 23, 1990 as a private limited company with the name Recon Pharma Pvt Ltd. The company was established to take over the business of the partnership firm, Recon Pharma. During the year 1992-93, they set up agrochemical business in the company. In March 1, 1993, the company changed their name from Recon Pharma Pvt Ltd to Recon Pvt Ltd. In March 5, 1993, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Recon Ltd. In the year 1993, the company implemented the backward integration to
QUICKLINKS FOR Somerset Therapeutics Ltd

Information
Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Financials
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Results
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
News
Company

