Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹345
Prev. Close₹340.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.46
Day's High₹345
Day's Low₹336
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹5.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)342.43
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.02
10.02
10.02
10.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.48
-0.15
-4.62
-18.19
Net Worth
5.54
9.87
5.4
-8.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
85.11
44.34
32.8
18.09
yoy growth (%)
91.9
35.2
81.24
-38.59
Raw materials
-35.94
-18.37
-13.78
-8.88
As % of sales
42.23
41.44
42.01
49.09
Employee costs
-27.68
-17.98
-15.02
-12.88
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-3.62
-9.69
-10.85
-17.94
Depreciation
-7.23
-3.54
-3.63
-3.86
Tax paid
0.56
-0.09
1.21
1.2
Working capital
-43.52
-22.64
-8.91
-7.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
91.9
35.2
81.24
-38.59
Op profit growth
-146.32
-18.57
-45.62
575.88
EBIT growth
-80.55
-10.76
-42.57
212.45
Net profit growth
-68.72
15.74
-44.09
145.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
S T R Mady
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
S Jayaprakash Mady
Vice President & CS
B P Thyagaraj
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
R A Thirumoorti
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
K Paranjothy
Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir
S Nanthitha
Additional Director
Arshad Kagalwalla
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Somerset Therapeutics Ltd
Summary
Wintac Ltd is a pharmaceutical company based in Bangalore. The company is engaged in development, manufacturing and marketing of quality pharmaceutical products. Their primary business activity comprises of contract manufacturing of pharmaceutical formulations for major pharma companies. The company has their manufacturing unit located at Nelamangala in Karnataka. Their manufacturing facility has been approved by several regulatory agencies including USFDA, AFSSAPS - the regulatory agency of France, Ministry of Health - Ukraine, Ministry of Health - Egypt and NAFDAC of Nigeria.The companys therapeutic range of products includes Non-steroidal Anti Inflammatory Drugs, Cardio-Vascular Drugs, Vitamins, Anti-histamine, Anti-coagulant and Anti-bacterial formulations, Anesthetics, Ophthalmic (Tears Supplement, Anti bacterial, anti-glucoma, cortico steriods). They also market the products of Medispec Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, a JV company. Wintac Ltd was incorporated on August 23, 1990 as a private limited company with the name Recon Pharma Pvt Ltd. The company was established to take over the business of the partnership firm, Recon Pharma. During the year 1992-93, they set up agrochemical business in the company. In March 1, 1993, the company changed their name from Recon Pharma Pvt Ltd to Recon Pvt Ltd. In March 5, 1993, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Recon Ltd. In the year 1993, the company implemented the backward integration to
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.