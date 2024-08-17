Summary

Wintac Ltd is a pharmaceutical company based in Bangalore. The company is engaged in development, manufacturing and marketing of quality pharmaceutical products. Their primary business activity comprises of contract manufacturing of pharmaceutical formulations for major pharma companies. The company has their manufacturing unit located at Nelamangala in Karnataka. Their manufacturing facility has been approved by several regulatory agencies including USFDA, AFSSAPS - the regulatory agency of France, Ministry of Health - Ukraine, Ministry of Health - Egypt and NAFDAC of Nigeria.The companys therapeutic range of products includes Non-steroidal Anti Inflammatory Drugs, Cardio-Vascular Drugs, Vitamins, Anti-histamine, Anti-coagulant and Anti-bacterial formulations, Anesthetics, Ophthalmic (Tears Supplement, Anti bacterial, anti-glucoma, cortico steriods). They also market the products of Medispec Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, a JV company. Wintac Ltd was incorporated on August 23, 1990 as a private limited company with the name Recon Pharma Pvt Ltd. The company was established to take over the business of the partnership firm, Recon Pharma. During the year 1992-93, they set up agrochemical business in the company. In March 1, 1993, the company changed their name from Recon Pharma Pvt Ltd to Recon Pvt Ltd. In March 5, 1993, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Recon Ltd. In the year 1993, the company implemented the backward integration to

