|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
85.11
44.34
32.8
18.09
yoy growth (%)
91.9
35.2
81.24
-38.59
Raw materials
-35.94
-18.37
-13.78
-8.88
As % of sales
42.23
41.44
42.01
49.09
Employee costs
-27.68
-17.98
-15.02
-12.88
As % of sales
32.53
40.55
45.81
71.18
Other costs
-18.71
-13.95
-11.32
-9.82
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.98
31.46
34.53
54.27
Operating profit
2.76
-5.97
-7.33
-13.49
OPM
3.25
-13.46
-22.36
-74.54
Depreciation
-7.23
-3.54
-3.63
-3.86
Interest expense
-1.91
-0.89
-0.99
-0.77
Other income
2.75
0.71
1.1
0.18
Profit before tax
-3.62
-9.69
-10.85
-17.94
Taxes
0.56
-0.09
1.21
1.2
Tax rate
-15.49
0.95
-11.14
-6.73
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.06
-9.79
-9.64
-16.74
Exceptional items
0
0
1.18
1.6
Net profit
-3.06
-9.79
-8.46
-15.13
yoy growth (%)
-68.72
15.74
-44.09
145.85
NPM
-3.59
-22.07
-25.79
-83.6
