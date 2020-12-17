iifl-logo-icon 1
Somerset Therapeutics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

341.75
(0.35%)
Dec 17, 2020

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

85.11

44.34

32.8

18.09

yoy growth (%)

91.9

35.2

81.24

-38.59

Raw materials

-35.94

-18.37

-13.78

-8.88

As % of sales

42.23

41.44

42.01

49.09

Employee costs

-27.68

-17.98

-15.02

-12.88

As % of sales

32.53

40.55

45.81

71.18

Other costs

-18.71

-13.95

-11.32

-9.82

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.98

31.46

34.53

54.27

Operating profit

2.76

-5.97

-7.33

-13.49

OPM

3.25

-13.46

-22.36

-74.54

Depreciation

-7.23

-3.54

-3.63

-3.86

Interest expense

-1.91

-0.89

-0.99

-0.77

Other income

2.75

0.71

1.1

0.18

Profit before tax

-3.62

-9.69

-10.85

-17.94

Taxes

0.56

-0.09

1.21

1.2

Tax rate

-15.49

0.95

-11.14

-6.73

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.06

-9.79

-9.64

-16.74

Exceptional items

0

0

1.18

1.6

Net profit

-3.06

-9.79

-8.46

-15.13

yoy growth (%)

-68.72

15.74

-44.09

145.85

NPM

-3.59

-22.07

-25.79

-83.6

