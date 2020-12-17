Somerset Therapeutics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.02
10.02
10.02
10.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.48
-0.15
-4.62
-18.19
Net Worth
5.54
9.87
5.4
-8.17
Minority Interest
Debt
239.08
139.1
15.71
28.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.89
6.32
5.42
3.93
Total Liabilities
251.51
155.29
26.53
24.22
Fixed Assets
148.61
103.34
107
107.96
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
14.3
13.92
13.58
11.18
Networking Capital
73.55
37.42
-94.32
-96.26
Inventories
63.25
42.82
34.72
25.32
Inventory Days
108.58
Sundry Debtors
18.86
7.65
16.57
3.1
Debtor Days
13.29
Other Current Assets
39.72
27.96
17.92
16.52
Sundry Creditors
-16.23
-17.12
-14.31
-13.2
Creditor Days
56.6
Other Current Liabilities
-32.05
-23.89
-149.22
-128
Cash
15.05
0.61
0.27
1.35
Total Assets
251.51
155.29
26.53
24.22
