Somerset Therapeutics Ltd Balance Sheet

341.75
(0.35%)
Dec 17, 2020|03:43:23 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

10.02

10.02

10.02

10.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.48

-0.15

-4.62

-18.19

Net Worth

5.54

9.87

5.4

-8.17

Minority Interest

Debt

239.08

139.1

15.71

28.46

Deferred Tax Liability Net

6.89

6.32

5.42

3.93

Total Liabilities

251.51

155.29

26.53

24.22

Fixed Assets

148.61

103.34

107

107.96

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

14.3

13.92

13.58

11.18

Networking Capital

73.55

37.42

-94.32

-96.26

Inventories

63.25

42.82

34.72

25.32

Inventory Days

108.58

Sundry Debtors

18.86

7.65

16.57

3.1

Debtor Days

13.29

Other Current Assets

39.72

27.96

17.92

16.52

Sundry Creditors

-16.23

-17.12

-14.31

-13.2

Creditor Days

56.6

Other Current Liabilities

-32.05

-23.89

-149.22

-128

Cash

15.05

0.61

0.27

1.35

Total Assets

251.51

155.29

26.53

24.22

