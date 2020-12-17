Somerset Therapeutics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-3.62
-9.69
-10.85
-17.94
Depreciation
-7.23
-3.54
-3.63
-3.86
Tax paid
0.56
-0.09
1.21
1.2
Working capital
-43.52
-22.64
-8.91
-7.43
Other operating items
Operating
-53.81
-35.97
-22.19
-28.03
Capital expenditure
82.9
3.54
-20.89
3.69
Free cash flow
29.08
-32.43
-43.08
-24.34
Equity raised
-29.37
-8.8
8.19
38.44
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
21.76
-0.66
-1.38
9.4
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
21.46
-41.9
-36.27
23.49
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.