Somerset Therapeutics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

341.75
(0.35%)
Dec 17, 2020|03:43:23 PM

Somerset Therapeutics Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-3.62

-9.69

-10.85

-17.94

Depreciation

-7.23

-3.54

-3.63

-3.86

Tax paid

0.56

-0.09

1.21

1.2

Working capital

-43.52

-22.64

-8.91

-7.43

Other operating items

Operating

-53.81

-35.97

-22.19

-28.03

Capital expenditure

82.9

3.54

-20.89

3.69

Free cash flow

29.08

-32.43

-43.08

-24.34

Equity raised

-29.37

-8.8

8.19

38.44

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

21.76

-0.66

-1.38

9.4

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

21.46

-41.9

-36.27

23.49

