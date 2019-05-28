To

The Members of

Sowbhagya Media Limited

Report on the Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Sowbhagya Media Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2019, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March31, 2019 its loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on the date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) issued by ICAI and specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act,2013.Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of financial Statements section of our report. we are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

The comparative financial information of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2017 and the transition date opening balance sheet as at 1st April 2016 included in these Ind AS financial statements, are based on the previously issued statutory financial statements prepared in accordance with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006 audited by the predecessor auditor whose report for the year ended 31st March 2017 and 31st March 2016 dated 27th May, 2017 and 25th May, 2016 respectively expressed an unmodified opinion on those financial statements, as adjusted for the differences in the accounting principles adopted by the Company on transition to the Ind AS, which have been audited by us. Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon . In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs(financial position), profit or loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Ind AS financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit of the Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements are free from material misstatement. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the Ind AS financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2019 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2019 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note No. 29 and 33 to the financial statements.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) The company has at its board meeting held on 07th July, 2018 has resolved to Transfer Unclaimed Dividend and the relevant Equity Shares to IEPF unless any claim is received by the company from the respective shareholders or their legal representatives or hires before 26/08/2018 pursuant to Section-124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 6 of Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016. Whereas the company has transferred the Unpaid Dividend amount to IEPF but not the Equity Shares which is a Non-Compliance of the Provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. .

For KVSRY & ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No. 08169S

Sd/-

(KARI.VENKATESWARLU)

Partner

Membership No. 207068

Place: Hyderabad

Date: 28.05.2019

Annexure A

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE

ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF

SOWBHAGYA MEDIA LIMITED

Referred to in Paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our Report

i) a The Company has maintained proper records, showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets on the basis of available information.

b As explained to us, all the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification . c The Company does not have any immovable properties.

ii) The Company does not have any inventories.

iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted unsecured advance / loan in the earlier years to one party listed in the register maintained u/s 189 of the Act. Since the amount receivable is interest free and repayable on demand reporting under clause (iii) (b), (c) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

iv) During the year the company has not made any investment or given any guarantee or provided any security. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans.

v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and accordingly the provisions of Clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 are not applicable to the Company.

vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the activities rendered by the Company.

vii) a The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues, including Income Tax, Service Tax, GST and other statutory dues applicable to it.

According to the information and explanations given to us no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income Tax, Service Tax, GST were in arrears, as at 31st March 2019 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Income Tax and GST which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except other than disclosed hereunder:

Name of statue Nature of dues Amount Rs. Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax Tax 1,52,92,553 and penalty 1,52,92,553 FY 2010-11 & 2011-12 Appellate Tribunal, Service Tax, Hyderabad

viii) The Company does not have any borrowings from Financial Institutions, Banks or Debenture holders during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

.ix) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable.

x) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no fraud on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of audit.

xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act.

xii) Since the Company is not a Nidhi Company, the provisions of Clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 are not applicable to the Company.

xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act and as required by the applicable accounting standards the details of the transactions with the related parties have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements.

xiv) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

xvi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the reserved Bank of India Act, 1934.

For KVSRY & ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No. 08169S

Sd/-

(KARI.VENKATESWARLU)

Partner

Membership No. 207068

Place: Hyderabad

Date: 28.05.2019