Sowbhagya Media Ltd Share Price

2.16
(-4.85%)
Mar 9, 2020|03:21:24 PM

Sowbhagya Media Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

2.16

Prev. Close

2.27

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

2.16

Day's Low

2.16

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

8.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.36

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sowbhagya Media Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Sowbhagya Media Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sowbhagya Media Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:28 AM
Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.64%

Non-Promoter- 40.35%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sowbhagya Media Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

10.93

10.93

10.93

10.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.97

-1.35

-0.54

-0.05

Net Worth

8.96

9.58

10.39

10.88

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.05

3.07

6

5.44

yoy growth (%)

-98.19

-48.69

10.25

110.2

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.29

-0.23

-0.22

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.96

-0.88

0.09

0.12

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.07

-0.17

-0.29

Tax paid

0.34

0.06

0

0.08

Working capital

-0.38

-0.88

-1.58

0.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-98.19

-48.69

10.25

110.2

Op profit growth

-17.65

-643.33

-27.88

-360.56

EBIT growth

10.11

-971.84

-21.16

-144.37

Net profit growth

-24.97

-978.36

-69.17

-201.23

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019

Gross Sales

0.06

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

0.06

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0

Sowbhagya Media Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sowbhagya Media Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Vadde Kishore

Whole-time Director

M Madhusudan Rao

Independent Director

Seetha Balu

Director

Hemalaya Kumari Murukonda

Managing Director

Dasari Taraka Hari Hara Prabhu

Director

Surendra Prasad Narla

Director

Narla Koti krishna

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sowbhagya Media Ltd

Summary

The company has dropped the proposed amalgamation of the company with Nexzen Technologies Ltd, as the latters secured creditors has not given consent to the envisaged amalgamation plan.
