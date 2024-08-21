SectorEntertainment
Open₹2.16
Prev. Close₹2.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.16
Day's Low₹2.16
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹8.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.36
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
10.93
10.93
10.93
10.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.97
-1.35
-0.54
-0.05
Net Worth
8.96
9.58
10.39
10.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.05
3.07
6
5.44
yoy growth (%)
-98.19
-48.69
10.25
110.2
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.29
-0.23
-0.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.96
-0.88
0.09
0.12
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.07
-0.17
-0.29
Tax paid
0.34
0.06
0
0.08
Working capital
-0.38
-0.88
-1.58
0.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-98.19
-48.69
10.25
110.2
Op profit growth
-17.65
-643.33
-27.88
-360.56
EBIT growth
10.11
-971.84
-21.16
-144.37
Net profit growth
-24.97
-978.36
-69.17
-201.23
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
0.06
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
0.06
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Vadde Kishore
Whole-time Director
M Madhusudan Rao
Independent Director
Seetha Balu
Director
Hemalaya Kumari Murukonda
Managing Director
Dasari Taraka Hari Hara Prabhu
Director
Surendra Prasad Narla
Director
Narla Koti krishna
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sowbhagya Media Ltd
Summary
The company has dropped the proposed amalgamation of the company with Nexzen Technologies Ltd, as the latters secured creditors has not given consent to the envisaged amalgamation plan.
Read More
