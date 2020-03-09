Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.05
3.07
6
5.44
yoy growth (%)
-98.19
-48.69
10.25
110.2
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.29
-0.23
-0.22
As % of sales
493.87
9.59
3.9
4.12
Other costs
-0.65
-3.84
-5.57
-4.94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1,187.18
125
92.82
90.88
Operating profit
-0.87
-1.06
0.19
0.27
OPM
-1,581.06
-34.59
3.26
4.99
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.07
-0.17
-0.29
Interest expense
0
-0.01
0
0
Other income
0
0.26
0.08
0.14
Profit before tax
-0.96
-0.88
0.09
0.12
Taxes
0.34
0.06
0
0.08
Tax rate
-36.23
-7.77
-3.73
63.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.61
-0.81
0.09
0.2
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0.09
Net profit
-0.61
-0.81
0.09
0.3
yoy growth (%)
-24.97
-978.36
-69.17
-201.23
NPM
-1,103.2
-26.49
1.54
5.53
