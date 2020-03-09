iifl-logo-icon 1
Sowbhagya Media Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.16
(-4.85%)
Mar 9, 2020|03:21:24 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.05

3.07

6

5.44

yoy growth (%)

-98.19

-48.69

10.25

110.2

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.29

-0.23

-0.22

As % of sales

493.87

9.59

3.9

4.12

Other costs

-0.65

-3.84

-5.57

-4.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1,187.18

125

92.82

90.88

Operating profit

-0.87

-1.06

0.19

0.27

OPM

-1,581.06

-34.59

3.26

4.99

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.07

-0.17

-0.29

Interest expense

0

-0.01

0

0

Other income

0

0.26

0.08

0.14

Profit before tax

-0.96

-0.88

0.09

0.12

Taxes

0.34

0.06

0

0.08

Tax rate

-36.23

-7.77

-3.73

63.81

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.61

-0.81

0.09

0.2

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0.09

Net profit

-0.61

-0.81

0.09

0.3

yoy growth (%)

-24.97

-978.36

-69.17

-201.23

NPM

-1,103.2

-26.49

1.54

5.53

