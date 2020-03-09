iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sowbhagya Media Ltd Balance Sheet

2.16
(-4.85%)
Mar 9, 2020|03:21:24 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sowbhagya Media Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

10.93

10.93

10.93

10.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.97

-1.35

-0.54

-0.05

Net Worth

8.96

9.58

10.39

10.88

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.04

-0.05

Total Liabilities

8.96

9.58

10.43

10.83

Fixed Assets

0.78

0.85

0.95

0.62

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.45

0.1

0.07

-0.02

Networking Capital

7.71

7.98

7.14

8.85

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.28

0.5

0.38

1.29

Debtor Days

1,841.44

59.25

23.1

86.47

Other Current Assets

7.51

7.97

7.32

7.87

Sundry Creditors

-0.06

-0.45

-0.48

-0.24

Creditor Days

394.59

53.33

29.18

16.08

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.04

-0.08

-0.07

Cash

0.03

0.63

2.28

1.38

Total Assets

8.97

9.56

10.44

10.83

Sowbhagya Media : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sowbhagya Media Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.