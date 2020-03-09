Sowbhagya Media Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
10.93
10.93
10.93
10.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.97
-1.35
-0.54
-0.05
Net Worth
8.96
9.58
10.39
10.88
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.04
-0.05
Total Liabilities
8.96
9.58
10.43
10.83
Fixed Assets
0.78
0.85
0.95
0.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.45
0.1
0.07
-0.02
Networking Capital
7.71
7.98
7.14
8.85
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.28
0.5
0.38
1.29
Debtor Days
1,841.44
59.25
23.1
86.47
Other Current Assets
7.51
7.97
7.32
7.87
Sundry Creditors
-0.06
-0.45
-0.48
-0.24
Creditor Days
394.59
53.33
29.18
16.08
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.04
-0.08
-0.07
Cash
0.03
0.63
2.28
1.38
Total Assets
8.97
9.56
10.44
10.83
