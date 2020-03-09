Sowbhagya Media Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.96
-0.88
0.09
0.12
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.07
-0.17
-0.29
Tax paid
0.34
0.06
0
0.08
Working capital
-0.38
-0.88
-1.58
0.93
Other operating items
Operating
-1.07
-1.76
-1.66
0.84
Capital expenditure
-0.29
-0.05
-0.98
0
Free cash flow
-1.36
-1.81
-2.64
0.84
Equity raised
-2.7
-1.07
-0.68
-0.7
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-4.07
-2.89
-3.32
0.14
