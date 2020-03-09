iifl-logo-icon 1
Sowbhagya Media Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.16
(-4.85%)
Mar 9, 2020|03:21:24 PM

Sowbhagya Media FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.96

-0.88

0.09

0.12

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.07

-0.17

-0.29

Tax paid

0.34

0.06

0

0.08

Working capital

-0.38

-0.88

-1.58

0.93

Other operating items

Operating

-1.07

-1.76

-1.66

0.84

Capital expenditure

-0.29

-0.05

-0.98

0

Free cash flow

-1.36

-1.81

-2.64

0.84

Equity raised

-2.7

-1.07

-0.68

-0.7

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-4.07

-2.89

-3.32

0.14

