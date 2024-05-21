TO THE MEMBERS OF SRI AMARNATH FINANCE LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone nancial statements of Sri Amarnath Finance Limited ("the company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Pro t and Loss and the

Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of signi cant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone nancial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Companies Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024 and its profit/loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors

Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone nancial statements that give a true and fair view of the nancial position, nancial performance and cash ows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal nancial control, that were operating e ectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the nancial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, specified under section 143(10) of the Act we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentations, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub - section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the Matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements. b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Pro t and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone nancial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards speci ed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) The basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disquali ed as on 31 March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal control with reference to financial statements of the

Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position as at 31st March 2024.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivate contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31st March 2024.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and

Protection Fund by the Company as at 31st March 2024.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the Accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kinds of funds ) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities including foreign entities ("intermediaries"), with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries. b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies) including foreign entities ("Funding parties"), with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding parties ("ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries; and

c) Based on the audit procedures that the auditor has considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representation under sub point (a) and (b) contain any mis-statement.

v. The company does not declare or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books if account for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit Log) facility and same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023 reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.

Place: New Delhi Rajender Kumar Singal & Associates LLP Date: 21.05.2024 (Chartered Accountants) FRN NO. 016379N

Pankaj Gupta Partner M. No. - 094909 UDIN- 24094909BKBFPG1168

Annexure - A to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that:

(i) a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property plant, and equipment B. According to the information and explanations given to us the company has not held any Intangible Assets as on 31.03.2024.

b) According to explanation given to us, property plant, and equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c)According to the information and explanations given to us the company has not held any immovable property as on 31.03.2024.

d)According to the information given to us the Company has not revalued its property plant, and equipment during the year

e)According to explanation given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (prohibition) Act 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) The Company is a service company, primarily rendering Finance services. Accordingly, it does not hold any physical inventories. Thus, sub-clause (a) of clause (ii) of para 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) According to information, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current Assets.

(iii) According to information and Explanation given to us, the company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, LLP or any other parties: a) The companys principal business is to given loans, therefore, sub-clause (a) of clause (iii) of para 3 of the order is not applicable to companies whose principal business is to give loans.

b) According to information given to us, the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

c) According to information given to us, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are regular.

d) According to information given to us, no amount is overdue for more than ninety days.

e) The companys principal business is to given loans, therefore sub-clause (e) of clause (iii) of para 3 of the order is not applicable on the company

f) According to information and Explanation given to us, the company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the companies act, with respect to the loans.

(v) According to information and explanation given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits from the public.

(vi) According to the information and explanation given to us, the provision of the sub clause (vi) of para 3 of the order are not applicable to the company as the company is not engaged in the production of goods or providing services covered by the companies (cost records and audit) rules, 2014.

(vii)

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues to the appropriate authority and arrears of outstanding statutory dues as on the last date of the financial year not more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of income tax or sales tax or service tax or duty of custom or duty of excise or value added tax have not been deposited by the Company on account of any dispute

(viii) According to information and explanation given to us, there is not any transactions which have been surrender or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under the income Tax 1961 and not recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix) a) Based on our audit procedure and as per the information and explanation given to us, we are of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in repayment of loan or borrowing to a financial institution or bank.

b) According to information given to us, the company has not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) According to information and explanation given to us, the company has not utilised funds for long term purposes for those funds which were raised for short term basis.

d) According to information and explanation given to us, the company has not any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, sub-clause (e) and (f) of clause (ix) of para 3 of the order is not applicable.

(x) a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly sub-clause (a) of clause (x) of para 3 of the order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly sub-clause (b) of clause (x) of para 3 of the order is not applicable.

(xi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub- section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of companies (audit or auditors) rules, 2014 with the central government.

c) According to information and Explanation given to us, there is no whistle-blower complaints, received by the company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, sub clause (a), (b) and (c) clause (xii) of para 3 of the order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has internal Audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered report of the internal auditor for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

(xvi) a) The Company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 and the registration has been obtained.

b) According to information and explanation given to us, the company has conducted Non- Banking Financial activities with a valid Certificate of Registration (COR) from the RBI as per Reverse bank of India Act, 1934.

c) According to information and explanation given to us the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulation made by the Reverse Bank of India. Accordingly, sub-clause (c) of clause (xvi) para 3 of the order is not applicable to the company. d) According to information and explanation given to us, there have not any CIC in the group. Accordingly, sub-clause (d) of clause (xvi) para 3 of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xvii) According to information and explanation given to us, the company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) According to information and explanation given to us, the statutory auditors has not been resigned during the year. Accordingly, clause (xviii) para 3 of the order is not applicable to the company

(xix) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, auditors knowledge of boards of directors and managements plan, our opinion is that there is no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report that company is capable is meeting its liability existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) According to information and explanation given to us, section 135 of the Companies Act is not applicable on the company. Accordingly, clause (xx) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable.

(xxi) According to information and explanation given to us, the company does not have joint venture, subsidiary and Associates and has not required prepared consolidated financial statement. Accordingly clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the company.

Rajender Kumar Singal & Associates LLP (Chartered Accountants) FRN NO. 016379N

Pankaj Gupta Partner M. No. - 094909

Place: New Delhi Date: 21.05.2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of

Sri Amarnath Finance Limited

[Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Sri Amarnath Finance Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of

Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal control with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the

Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal control with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal control with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal control with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal control with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal control with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal control with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal control with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal control with reference to financial statements reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal control with reference to financial statements and such internal control with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Rajender Kumar Singal & Associates LLP (Chartered Accountants) FRN NO. 016379N

Pankaj Gupta Partner M. No. - 094909