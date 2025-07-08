iifl-logo
Sri Amarnath Finance Ltd Share Price Live

7.77
(5.00%)
Mar 6, 2023|09:29:46 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.77
  • Day's High7.77
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close7.4
  • Day's Low7.77
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E2.51
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value76.19
  • EPS3.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.75
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sri Amarnath Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

7.77

Prev. Close

7.4

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

7.77

Day's Low

7.77

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

76.19

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.75

P/E

2.51

EPS

3.09

Divi. Yield

0

Sri Amarnath Finance Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

28 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Sri Amarnath Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sri Amarnath Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:20 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.86%

Non-Promoter- 59.13%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 59.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sri Amarnath Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.98

9.98

9.98

9.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

62.98

60.24

57.65

55.34

Net Worth

72.96

70.22

67.63

65.32

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

7

2.35

-9.58

3.22

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Sri Amarnath Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sri Amarnath Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

MANISH KAPOOR

Managing Director

RAKESH KAPOOR

Independent Director

Rajesh Sabharwal

Non Executive Director

Nishi Seth

Independent Director

Pooja Bedi

Independent Director

Harlin Arora

Registered Office

4883-84 Second Floor Main Road,

Kucha Ustad Dag Chandni Chowk,

Delhi - 110006

Tel: -

Website: http://www.sriamarnathfinance.in

Email: amarnath01finance@gmail.com; sriamarnath@hotmail.c

Registrar Office

4E/8 1st Floor,

Jhandewalan Ext,

New Delhi-110055

Tel: 91-11-23522373

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Sri Amarnath Finance Limited was incorporated on 19 February 1985 in New Delhi. The Company obtained Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India in the year 2003 to carry on as a Non Bankin...
Reports by Sri Amarnath Finance Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Sri Amarnath Finance Ltd share price today?

The Sri Amarnath Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.77 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sri Amarnath Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sri Amarnath Finance Ltd is ₹7.75 Cr. as of 06 Mar ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sri Amarnath Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sri Amarnath Finance Ltd is 2.51 and 0.10 as of 06 Mar ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sri Amarnath Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sri Amarnath Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sri Amarnath Finance Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 06 Mar ‘23

What is the CAGR of Sri Amarnath Finance Ltd?

Sri Amarnath Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 5.00%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sri Amarnath Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sri Amarnath Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.87 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 59.13 %

