Open₹7.77
Prev. Close₹7.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹7.77
Day's Low₹7.77
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹76.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.75
P/E2.51
EPS3.09
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.98
9.98
9.98
9.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62.98
60.24
57.65
55.34
Net Worth
72.96
70.22
67.63
65.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
7
2.35
-9.58
3.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
927.4
|39.02
|5,76,312.93
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|141.6
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,017.5
|206.71
|3,22,358.82
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
328.8
|382.33
|2,08,895.98
|97.14
|0.15
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
138.2
|27.75
|1,80,606.75
|1,681.87
|0.58
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,878.9
|119.56
|1,54,458.28
|90.72
|0.67
|138.02
|1,740.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
MANISH KAPOOR
Managing Director
RAKESH KAPOOR
Independent Director
Rajesh Sabharwal
Non Executive Director
Nishi Seth
Independent Director
Pooja Bedi
Independent Director
Harlin Arora
4883-84 Second Floor Main Road,
Kucha Ustad Dag Chandni Chowk,
Delhi - 110006
Tel: -
Website: http://www.sriamarnathfinance.in
Email: amarnath01finance@gmail.com; sriamarnath@hotmail.c
4E/8 1st Floor,
Jhandewalan Ext,
New Delhi-110055
Tel: 91-11-23522373
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Sri Amarnath Finance Limited was incorporated on 19 February 1985 in New Delhi. The Company obtained Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India in the year 2003 to carry on as a Non Bankin...
Read More
