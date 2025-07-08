Sri Amarnath Finance Limited was incorporated on 19 February 1985 in New Delhi. The Company obtained Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India in the year 2003 to carry on as a Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) without accepting public deposits. The Company is engaged in the business of providing financial services like granting loans and making investments in shares and securities. The Company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company to enhance customer satisfaction through effective application of the system, including processes for continual improvement of the system and the assurance of conformity to customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, including a strong customer focus, the motivation and implication of top management, the process approach and continual improvement.
