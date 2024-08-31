AGM 27/09/2024 Pursuant to provision of Regulation 30 and any other applicable Regulations, if any, of the SEBI LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e., 31st August, 2024 (Commenced at 12:15 P.M. & concluded at 02:55 P.M.) has inter-alia considered and approved the following business. 1. The Board has considered and decided to call 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, 27th September, 2024 at Niskam Sankirtan Mandal 19/31-32, Moti Nagar (Bhagat Des Raj Channa Marg), New Delhi-110015 at 11:00 A.M. for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024. 2. The Board has approved draft Notice of Annual General Meeting and Director Report along with applicable annexure thereto for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. 3. The Board has decided that the register of members and share transfer books of the Company will be closed from 21.09.2024 to 27.09.2024 (both days inclusive). 4. and others (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024) The Following items of business were transacted at the meeting. 1. Adoption of Audited financial statements along with other report as on 31.03.2024 2. Re-appointment of Mr. Manish Kapoor (DIN: 00025655) who retires by rotation and being eligible offered himself for re-appointment, as director of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024) PFA (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)