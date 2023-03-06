Sri Amarnath Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.98
9.98
9.98
9.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62.98
60.24
57.65
55.34
Net Worth
72.96
70.22
67.63
65.32
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
72.96
70.22
67.63
65.32
Fixed Assets
0.43
0.63
0.92
1.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.2
0.2
0.19
0.17
Networking Capital
0.31
0.42
9.06
12.31
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.15
1.02
9.48
12.78
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.84
-0.6
-0.42
-0.47
Cash
37.64
21.23
30.11
17
Total Assets
38.58
22.48
40.28
30.81
