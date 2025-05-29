Board Meeting 29 May 2025 28 May 2025

Sri Amarnath Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 29st day of May 2025 at 12:30 P.M. at the registered office of the company to inter alia consider various business including consider the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2025. Further the Trading Window for purchase/sale of shares of the Company by designated persons has been already closed from 1st April 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2025. Kindly take note of the same in compliance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Pursuant to provision of Regulation 30 and any other applicable Regulations, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e., 29th May, 2025 (Commenced at 12:30 P.M. & concluded at 02:20 P.M.) has inter-alia considered and approved the following items: i) The Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Year ended on 31st March, 2025 and also taken on record Audit Report received from Statutory Auditor of the Company. ii) Appointment of Internal Auditor for the financial year 2025-2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2025 6 Feb 2025

Sri Amarnath Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 12th day of February 2025 at 12:15 P.M. at the registered office of the company to inter alia consider various business including consider the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31 2024. Further the Trading Window for purchase/sale of shares of the Company by designated persons has been already closed from 1st January 2025 till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the quarter ended on December 31 2024. Kindly take note of the same in compliance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Pursuant to provision of Regulation 30 and any other applicable Regulations, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e., 12th February, 2025 (Commenced at 12:15 P.M. & concluded at 02:30 P.M.) has inter-alia considered and approved the following items: (i) The Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Nine months ended on 31st December, 2024 and also taken on record Limited Review Report received from Statutory Auditor of the Company. The unaudited financial results along with the limited review report are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2025)

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Pursuant to provision of Regulation 30 and any other applicable Regulations, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e., 06th November, 2024 (Commenced at 12:15 P.M. & concluded at 02:25 P.M.) has inter-alia considered and approved the following items: (i) The Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024 and also taken on record Limited Review Report received from Statutory Auditor of the Company. The unaudited financial results along with the limited review report are enclosed herewith. You are requested to take the above information on your record and kindly be treated as compliance of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 from our end. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 24 Aug 2024

Sri Amarnath Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday 31st August 2024 at 12:15 p.m. at the registered office of the company pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 to consider the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve the 39th Notice of the Annual General Meeting and Directors Report along with applicable annexure thereto for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024; 2. To fix date time and place of 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company; 3. To decide the date of Book Closure for the purpose of 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company; 4. To consider appointment of Scrutinizer for the purpose of Annual General Meeting; 5. To Consider and if thought fit the Re-Appointment of Mr. Manish Kapoor who retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment; 6. Appointment of the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25; Pursuant to provision of Regulation 30 and any other applicable Regulations, if any, of the SEBI LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e., 31st August, 2024 (Commenced at 12:15 P.M. & concluded at 02:55 P.M.) has inter-alia considered and approved the following business. 1. The Board has considered and decided to call 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, 27th September, 2024 at Niskam Sankirtan Mandal 19/31-32, Moti Nagar (Bhagat Des Raj Channa Marg), New Delhi-110015 at 11:00 A.M. for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024. 2. The Board has approved draft Notice of Annual General Meeting and Director Report along with applicable annexure thereto for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. 3. The Board has decided that the register of members and share transfer books of the Company will be closed from 21.09.2024 to 27.09.2024 (both days inclusive). 4. and others Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024