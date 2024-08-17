Sri Arumuga Enterprise Ltd (formerly known as New Horizon Leasing & Finance Ltd) was incorporated in the year 1984. The company is in the business of investment and financing. The company shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The company is based in Mumbai, India.
