SectorTrading
Open₹55.6
Prev. Close₹58.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹55.6
Day's Low₹55.6
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹130.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.56
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
1
1
1
1
Preference Capital
10
10
10
10
Reserves
12.02
11.93
11.72
11.46
Net Worth
23.02
22.93
22.72
22.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
8.4
4.15
9.73
1.41
yoy growth (%)
102.16
-57.27
587.33
38.39
Raw materials
-6.1
-2.2
-4.93
-0.82
As % of sales
72.61
53.01
50.68
58.3
Employee costs
-0.81
-0.49
-0.92
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.27
0.29
1.29
0.28
Depreciation
-0.22
-0.08
-0.07
0
Tax paid
-0.18
-0.08
-0.48
-0.09
Working capital
-3.86
0.98
3.52
0.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
102.16
-57.27
587.33
38.39
Op profit growth
41.68
-55.72
477.22
3.03
EBIT growth
23.63
-57.87
448.66
3.47
Net profit growth
-56.4
-74.14
309.24
6.43
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
60.84
39.47
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
60.84
39.47
Other Operating Income
0.23
0
Other Income
0.23
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
THARANIPATHY RAJKUMAR
Director
SATISH VISWANATHAN
Director
VAIBHAV DUVVUR
Director
KANDAVEL MANONMANI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Sri Arumuga Enterprise Ltd (formerly known as New Horizon Leasing & Finance Ltd) was incorporated in the year 1984. The company is in the business of investment and financing. The company shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The company is based in Mumbai, India.
