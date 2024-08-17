iifl-logo-icon 1
Sri Arumuga Enterprise Ltd Share Price

55.6
(-4.96%)
Feb 6, 2017|01:57:30 PM

Sri Arumuga Enterprise Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

55.6

Prev. Close

58.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

55.6

Day's Low

55.6

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

130.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.56

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sri Arumuga Enterprise Ltd Corporate Action

Sri Arumuga Enterprise Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sri Arumuga Enterprise Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:56 AM
Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.45%

Non-Promoter- 38.55%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sri Arumuga Enterprise Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

1

1

1

1

Preference Capital

10

10

10

10

Reserves

12.02

11.93

11.72

11.46

Net Worth

23.02

22.93

22.72

22.46

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

8.4

4.15

9.73

1.41

yoy growth (%)

102.16

-57.27

587.33

38.39

Raw materials

-6.1

-2.2

-4.93

-0.82

As % of sales

72.61

53.01

50.68

58.3

Employee costs

-0.81

-0.49

-0.92

-0.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0.27

0.29

1.29

0.28

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.08

-0.07

0

Tax paid

-0.18

-0.08

-0.48

-0.09

Working capital

-3.86

0.98

3.52

0.38

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

102.16

-57.27

587.33

38.39

Op profit growth

41.68

-55.72

477.22

3.03

EBIT growth

23.63

-57.87

448.66

3.47

Net profit growth

-56.4

-74.14

309.24

6.43

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

60.84

39.47

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

60.84

39.47

Other Operating Income

0.23

0

Other Income

0.23

0

Sri Arumuga Enterprise Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sri Arumuga Enterprise Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

THARANIPATHY RAJKUMAR

Director

SATISH VISWANATHAN

Director

VAIBHAV DUVVUR

Director

KANDAVEL MANONMANI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sri Arumuga Enterprise Ltd

Summary

Sri Arumuga Enterprise Ltd (formerly known as New Horizon Leasing & Finance Ltd) was incorporated in the year 1984. The company is in the business of investment and financing. The company shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The company is based in Mumbai, India.
