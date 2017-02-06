Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
8.4
4.15
9.73
1.41
yoy growth (%)
102.16
-57.27
587.33
38.39
Raw materials
-6.1
-2.2
-4.93
-0.82
As % of sales
72.61
53.01
50.68
58.3
Employee costs
-0.81
-0.49
-0.92
-0.01
As % of sales
9.65
11.98
9.51
0.84
Other costs
-0.45
-0.72
-2.21
-0.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.37
17.37
22.79
20.59
Operating profit
1.03
0.73
1.65
0.28
OPM
12.35
17.62
17
20.25
Depreciation
-0.22
-0.08
-0.07
0
Interest expense
-0.54
-0.36
-0.28
0
Other income
0.01
0.02
0
0
Profit before tax
0.27
0.29
1.29
0.28
Taxes
-0.18
-0.08
-0.48
-0.09
Tax rate
-67.28
-29.32
-37.48
-31.24
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.09
0.2
0.81
0.19
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.09
0.2
0.81
0.19
yoy growth (%)
-56.4
-74.14
309.24
6.43
NPM
1.08
5.03
8.32
13.98
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.