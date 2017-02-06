iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sri Arumuga Enterprise Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

55.6
(-4.96%)
Feb 6, 2017|01:57:30 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sri Arumuga Enterprise Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

8.4

4.15

9.73

1.41

yoy growth (%)

102.16

-57.27

587.33

38.39

Raw materials

-6.1

-2.2

-4.93

-0.82

As % of sales

72.61

53.01

50.68

58.3

Employee costs

-0.81

-0.49

-0.92

-0.01

As % of sales

9.65

11.98

9.51

0.84

Other costs

-0.45

-0.72

-2.21

-0.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.37

17.37

22.79

20.59

Operating profit

1.03

0.73

1.65

0.28

OPM

12.35

17.62

17

20.25

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.08

-0.07

0

Interest expense

-0.54

-0.36

-0.28

0

Other income

0.01

0.02

0

0

Profit before tax

0.27

0.29

1.29

0.28

Taxes

-0.18

-0.08

-0.48

-0.09

Tax rate

-67.28

-29.32

-37.48

-31.24

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.09

0.2

0.81

0.19

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.09

0.2

0.81

0.19

yoy growth (%)

-56.4

-74.14

309.24

6.43

NPM

1.08

5.03

8.32

13.98

Sri Arumuga Enterprise Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sri Arumuga Enterprise Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.