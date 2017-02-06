Sri Arumuga Enterprise Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
1
1
1
1
Preference Capital
10
10
10
10
Reserves
12.02
11.93
11.72
11.46
Net Worth
23.02
22.93
22.72
22.46
Minority Interest
Debt
4.93
8.1
6.19
6.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
27.95
31.03
28.91
29.31
Fixed Assets
4.42
3.35
3.44
0.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
20
20
20
20
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.11
0.1
0.09
0.04
Networking Capital
3.08
7.38
5.36
8.72
Inventories
2.67
4.89
3.93
3.67
Inventory Days
115.92
429.2
137.61
Sundry Debtors
1.45
0.5
2.37
3.82
Debtor Days
62.95
43.88
143.24
Other Current Assets
1.97
3.8
1.68
3.73
Sundry Creditors
-1.27
-0.48
-1.29
-1.33
Creditor Days
55.13
42.13
49.87
Other Current Liabilities
-1.74
-1.33
-1.33
-1.17
Cash
0.35
0.21
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
27.96
31.04
28.91
29.3
