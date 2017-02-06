Sri Arumuga Enterprise Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.27
0.29
1.29
0.28
Depreciation
-0.22
-0.08
-0.07
0
Tax paid
-0.18
-0.08
-0.48
-0.09
Working capital
-3.86
0.98
3.52
0.38
Other operating items
Operating
-3.99
1.09
4.25
0.57
Capital expenditure
1.29
3.06
0.59
0
Free cash flow
-2.7
4.15
4.84
0.57
Equity raised
23.85
23.18
21.51
1.28
Investing
0
0
0
1
Financing
3.37
7.23
27.27
39.38
Dividends paid
0
0
0.1
0.06
Net in cash
24.52
34.57
53.73
42.3
