Sri Arumuga Enterprise Ltd Cash Flow Statement

55.6
(-4.96%)
Feb 6, 2017|01:57:30 PM

Sri Arumuga Enterprise Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0.27

0.29

1.29

0.28

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.08

-0.07

0

Tax paid

-0.18

-0.08

-0.48

-0.09

Working capital

-3.86

0.98

3.52

0.38

Other operating items

Operating

-3.99

1.09

4.25

0.57

Capital expenditure

1.29

3.06

0.59

0

Free cash flow

-2.7

4.15

4.84

0.57

Equity raised

23.85

23.18

21.51

1.28

Investing

0

0

0

1

Financing

3.37

7.23

27.27

39.38

Dividends paid

0

0

0.1

0.06

Net in cash

24.52

34.57

53.73

42.3

