Sri Arumuga Enterprise Ltd Quarterly Results

55.6
(-4.96%)
Feb 6, 2017|01:57:30 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2010Sept-2010Jun-2010Mar-2010Dec-2009

Gross Sales

20.14

14.71

16.41

16.32

0.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20.14

14.71

16.41

16.32

0.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.02

0

Other Income

0

-0.01

0.01

0.01

0

Total Income

20.14

14.7

16.42

16.35

0.07

Total Expenditure

17.12

11.78

14.01

13.88

0.01

PBIDT

3.02

2.92

2.41

2.47

0.06

Interest

0.96

0.39

1.13

0.99

0

PBDT

2.06

2.53

1.28

1.48

0.06

Depreciation

0.49

0.44

0.34

0.45

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.46

0.71

0.27

0.32

0.02

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.11

1.38

0.67

0.71

0.04

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.11

1.38

0.67

0.71

0.04

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.11

1.38

0.67

0.71

0.04

EPS (Unit Curr.)

11.37

0

6.83

7.22

0.46

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

0.98

0.98

0.98

0.98

0.98

Public Shareholding (Number)

3,85,500

0

3,85,500

3,85,500

3,85,500

Public Shareholding (%)

38.55

0

38.55

38.55

38.55

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

6,14,500

0

6,14,500

6,14,500

6,14,500

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

0

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

61.45

0

61.45

61.45

61.45

PBIDTM(%)

14.99

19.85

14.68

15.13

85.71

PBDTM(%)

10.22

17.19

7.8

9.06

85.71

PATM(%)

5.51

9.38

4.08

4.35

57.14

