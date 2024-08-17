Sri Arumuga Enterprise Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2010
|Sept-2010
|Jun-2010
|Mar-2010
|Dec-2009
Gross Sales
20.14
14.71
16.41
16.32
0.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20.14
14.71
16.41
16.32
0.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.02
0
Other Income
0
-0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Total Income
20.14
14.7
16.42
16.35
0.07
Total Expenditure
17.12
11.78
14.01
13.88
0.01
PBIDT
3.02
2.92
2.41
2.47
0.06
Interest
0.96
0.39
1.13
0.99
0
PBDT
2.06
2.53
1.28
1.48
0.06
Depreciation
0.49
0.44
0.34
0.45
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.46
0.71
0.27
0.32
0.02
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.11
1.38
0.67
0.71
0.04
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.11
1.38
0.67
0.71
0.04
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.11
1.38
0.67
0.71
0.04
EPS (Unit Curr.)
11.37
0
6.83
7.22
0.46
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
0.98
0.98
0.98
0.98
0.98
Public Shareholding (Number)
3,85,500
0
3,85,500
3,85,500
3,85,500
Public Shareholding (%)
38.55
0
38.55
38.55
38.55
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
6,14,500
0
6,14,500
6,14,500
6,14,500
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
0
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
61.45
0
61.45
61.45
61.45
PBIDTM(%)
14.99
19.85
14.68
15.13
85.71
PBDTM(%)
10.22
17.19
7.8
9.06
85.71
PATM(%)
5.51
9.38
4.08
4.35
57.14
