To the Members

Your directors are pleased to present their 32nd Annual Report together with the audited accounts of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2017.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Rs. lakhs)

Particulars 2016-17 2015-16 Income from Operations 840.70 415.85 Other Income 1.28 2.26 Total Income 841.98 418.11 Profit before Tax 27.92 29.64 Provision for Current Tax 12.30 9.60 Prior year Tax 7.83 0.00 Provision for Deferred Tax 1.34 0.91 Profit after Tax 9.13 20.95 Add: Opening balance in Profit and Loss account 190.05 169.10 Balance available for appropriations 199.18 190.05

DIVIDEND

Your board has not declared any dividend during the year under review. OPERATIONS

During the year, the Company reported a Profit after Tax (PAT) of Rs. 9.13 lakhs as against Rs. 20.95 lakhs for the previous year. During the year under review, the sales and other income were at Rs. 841.98 lakhs as against Rs. 418.11 lakhs for the previous year.

GARMENTS UNIT

Your Company has successfully completed its Third year of operations with manufacturing of garments which has huge potential on export target of textiles set by the Government of India. The Management is confident by bagging new orders from Direct buyers, which will contribute higher margin on our exports by improving capacity utilization of units during the financial year 2017-18.

DEPOSITORY SYSTEM

As the members are aware, the Companys shares are compulsorily tradable in electronic form. As on 31st March 2017, 87.26% of the Companys total paid-up Capital representing 872590 Shares is in dematerialised form. In view of the numerous advantages offered by the Depository system, members holding shares in physical mode are advised to avail of the facility of dematerialization from either of the Depositories.

DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any deposit from the public within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the year ended 31st March 2017.

SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Particulars as required under section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of subsidiary companies are furnished in the annexure to this report in Form AOC-1.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Pursuant to section 129 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013, Consolidated Financial Statements of the company and its subsidiary company have been prepared and attached to this Annual Report

STATUTORY DISCLOSURES

Conservation of Energy and others:- The particulars required to be included in terms of Section 134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 8(3) of the Companies Accounts) rules 2014 for the year ended 31.03.2017 relating to conservation of energy etc is enclosed as Annexure 1.

Remuneration of directors and other details:-

The company has no employees in receipt of remuneration exceeding the limits prescribed under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Appointment and remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

In line with requirements of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 your company is committed to the

principles of good Corporate Governance and continues to adhere good Corporate Governance practice consistently.

Additional disclosures as stipulated under regulations 34(3) read with Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 have been given appropriate places and forms part of this Annual Report.

As the Companys paid up equity share capital is not exceeding Rs. 10 Crore and net worth of the company was not exceeding Rs. 25 Crore, as on previous financial year (31.03.2017), regulations 17 to 27 and clauses

(b) to (i) of sub-regulations (2) of regulation 46 and paras C,D and E of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are not applicable to the company.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

As stipulated in Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013 your directors confirm that:

a) Your Directors have followed in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) Your Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period;

c) Your Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) Your Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) Your Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively;

DIRECTORS

Sri K. Dhanakumar (DIN: 00048730), Director retires from the Board by rotation and is eligible for re-appointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The profile of the director seeking reappointment, as required under regulation 36(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 are given in the Annexure to the Notice of the Annual General Meeting.

During the year under review, the company has appointed Mr.Vaibhav Duvvur (DIN 03477028) and Mrs. Manonmani Kandavel (DIN 07143912) as Independent directors of the company for the period of five years with effect from the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting.

All independent directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee consists of three Non-Executive Directors out of which two are Independent Directors. The present members of the Committee are Sri Vaibhav Duvvur, Sri K Dhanakumar, Smt. Manonmani Kandavel and Sri Vaibhav Duvvur is the Chairman of Audit Committee.

The board has implemented the suggestions made by the auditor committee from time to time.

AUDITORS

In terms of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013

M/s. S. Lakshminarayanan Associates, Chartered Accountants, Coimbatore, the existing statutory auditor of the company, the appointment periods expires at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Your board has received necessary consent from Mr. R. Natarajan, Chartered Accountant, bearing Registration No. 24306 to be appointed as a statutory auditor of the company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting for a period of five years. Your board has placed necessary resolution in this regard for the approval of members.

The Company has received a certificate from the auditor to the effect that he is eligible to be appointed and he is not disqualified for reappointment.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THIS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year to which this financial statement relate and on the date of this report

THE EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The Extract of Annual Return as required under section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, in Form MGT-9 is given in Annexure 2.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The company has the following Key Managerial Person as on 31.03.2017. 1. Sri T. Rajkumar: Managing Director

EVALUATION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under, independent directors at their meeting without participation of non-independent directors and management considered and evaluated the boards performance, performance of the chairman and Managing Director.

The board has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, of the individual directors as well as the Committees of directors.

BOARD MEETINGS

During the year under review, 4 board meetings were conducted. (30.05.2016, 13.08.2016, 14.11.2016 and 13.02.2017)

The details of the attendance of the directors are given below:

Name of the Directors No. of meetings attended Mr. T. Rajkumar 4 Mr. K. Dhanakumar 4 Mr. Vaibhav Duvvur 4 Mrs. Manonmani Kandavel 4

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

During the year under review, the company has not made any investment and no loan or guarantee was given or security was provided by the company covering under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

ESTABLISHMENT OF VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The company has established a vigil mechanism for directors and employees to report concern about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the companys code of conduct or ethics. The policy has been posted in the website of the company.

POLICY ON NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The board of directors have framed a policy setting out the framework for payment of remuneration to directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel of the company. The policy is explained as part of the Corporate Governance report. The committee ensures that:

a. The level and composition of remuneration is reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate Directors of the quality required to run the Company successfully

b. Relationship of remuneration to performance is clear and meets appropriate performance benchmarks and

c. Remuneration to Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and senior management involves a balance between fixed and incentive pay reflecting short and long term performance objectives appropriate to the working of the Company and its goals.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All the related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year in the ordinary course of business and the prices were at arms length basis. Hence, the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not attracted. Further no materially significant related party transactions were made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have potential conflict with interest of the company at large. Hence reporting in

AOC-2 is not made. Approval of Audit Committee was obtained for transactions of repetitive nature on annual basis. All related party transactions are placed before the Audit Committee and Board of Directors for their review. The policy on Related Party Transactions is available in the website of the company.

Additional disclosures as required under Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure requirements)

Name of the Subsidiary Nature Balance at the end of the year Maximum amount outstanding Sri Arumuga Investments Rs. 10 Crore Rs. 10 Crore Cottspin Pvt Ltd Loans and Advances Rs. 60,99,331/- Sri Mahasakthi Investments Rs. 10 Crore Rs. 10 Crore Mills Ltd Loans and Advances Rs. 55,63,360/-

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

Secretarial Audit Report for the year under 31st March, 2017, as required under section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is enclosed and your board has separately replied for the observations / qualifications of the Secretarial Audit Report made in his report.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The scope and authority of the Internal Audit function is defined in the Internal Audit Manual. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Audit function reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee & to the Chairman and Managing Director.

The Company has an Internal Audit Department which monitors and evaluates the efficiency and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies at all locations of the Company.

Based on the report of internal audit function, corrective actions are taken in the respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and recommendations along with corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

STATEMENT ON RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

Pursuant to Section 134(3) (n) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has developed a Risk Management Committee. The committee has developed a risk Management policy and implemented the same. The board is of the opinion that there is no threaten to the existence of the company.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

As your company is not covered under any of the conditions prescribed under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company is not required to develop and implement any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, during year ended 31st March, 2016.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS /COURTS/ TRIBUNAL IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATION IN FUTURE.

There were no significant material orders passed by the Regulators/ Courts/Tribunal which would impact the going concern status of the company and its future operations.

The Stock Exchange has suspended trading of Companys securities with effect from 02.08.2016 due to non compliance of certain provisions of SEBI regulations. However, the said order does not affect the ongoing concern status of the Companys operation in future.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS DISCLOSURE AS STIPULATED UNDER SCHEDULE V OF THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS)

Industry Structure and Development

The spinning industry is continuously expanding in South Asia and China in the last few years and is becoming growth engine of these economics.

At present the contribution of the Indian Textile Industry to its GDP is about 4.8%. Role of Textile Industry in India GDP has been quite beneficial in the economic life of the country. The worldwide trade of textiles and clothing has boosted up the GDP of India to a great extent as this sector has brought in a huge amount of revenue in the country.

Opportunities and Threats

Indias textile industry is one of the leading textile industries in the world, exporting to over 100 countries. It contributes a significant 17 percent to Indias overall export earnings and employs over 35 million people directly, making it the second largest source of employment after agriculture

After the removal of quotas by European Union in 2005 and because of Textile Upgradation Fund (TUF) interest susbsidy, huge capacity expansions have taken place in Textile Industry in India.

The government has set huge the target for textile exports for the current year. Policies of Government of India provides opportunities for the Indian Textile Export during the current year.

Segment-wise or Product Wise Performance and Financial performance with respect to operational performance

The company deals with only one product i.e Garments. The disclosure of the performance has been given in the financial statement.

Outlook

The outlook for Textile Industry in India is optimistic. It is expected that Indian Textile Industry would continue to grow at an impressive rate. The fundamental strength of this industry flows from its strong production base of wide range of fibres/ yarns from natural fibres like cotton, jute, silk and wool to synthetic / man-made fibres like polyester, viscose, nylon and acrylic. In fact, apart from China, no other country can boast of such strong and diverse base in textile fibres/ yarns. The complex and varied structure of industry coupled with Indias close linkage with culture and multi-fibre raw material base enables it to produce variety of products for varying consumer needs and preferences. The growth pattern of the Indian Textile Industry in the last decade has been considerably more than the previous decades, primarily on account of liberalization of trade and economic policies initiated by the Indian Government in the 1990s.

The inherent strengths of the Textile Industry have seen the Textile Industry through rough days and hard times. There have been many periods of adversity, when growth charts have dipped and it has appeared that misfortune will overtake. But like phoenix, the Textile Industry has risen each time from the ashes.

Risk & Concerns

High volatility of cotton, yarn prices, rupee exchange rate, high attrition and shortage of work force are the major concerns for us. In order to mitigate the above risks, we have been taking several initiatives like lowering inventory levels, reducing manpower requirement by modernization of machines, application of autonomous maintenance philosophy, rationalization of workforce, Employee training and development, etc.

Internal Controls

There is proper and adequate system of Internal Controls to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and that all transactions are authorized recorded and reported correctly. The internal control systems are supplemented by Internal Audits and review of the same by Audit Committee at corporate level.

Material developments in Human Resources/Industrial Relations front, including number of people employed.

The companys industrial relations are cordial. There was no significant changes in the human resources during the period under review. The total number of people employed during the year was twenty five (including temporary employees).

Disclosure of Accounting Treatment as stipulated under Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure requirements)

The company has prepared financial statements prescribed accounting standard has been following and there was no deviation in the treatment.

Disclosure of demat suspense account/unclaimed suspense account as stipulated under Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure requirements)

Details of shares in the demat suspense/unclaimed suspense account:

(a) Aggregate number of shareholders and the outstanding shares in the suspense account lying at the beginning of the year (01.04.2016): Nil

(b) Number of shareholders who approached the company for transfer of shares from suspense account during the year (201617) : Nil

(c) Number of shareholders to whom shares were transferred from

suspense account during the year (2016-17) : Nil

(d) Aggregate number of shareholders and the outstanding shares in the suspense account lying at the end of the year (31.03.2017) : Nil

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors wish to place on record the valuable assistance and cooperation extended by the members and other stakeholders.

For and on behalf of the Board 28.02.2018 T.Rajkumar Coimbatore Chairman & Managing Director DIN: 00048665

Addendum to observations/qualifications made in the Secretarial Audit Report for the year ended 31st March, 2017.

1. The Company is taking steps to appoint a qualified whole time Company Secretary.

2. The essential data stored in a computer data were corrupted and it took substantial time to retrieve. Due to this unexpected situation, the company could not send documents to hold Annual General Meeting for the year ended 31st March, 2016. However, the Annual General Meeting was held belatedly on 29th May, 2017.

3. Steps are being taken to file the resolutions passed by the board of directors approving the financial statements and boards report for the year ended 31st March, 2016 with required additional fees.

4. Arrangements are being made to pay listing fees.

5. Due to lack of sufficient staff, the company could not submit the periodical financial results and shareholding pattern within the due date with Stock exchange. Effective steps are being taken to file the above said documents and also to publish the results in news papers within the time.

6. Necessary steps are being taken to submit copies of Annual Report and proceedings of the Annual General Meeting for the year ended

31st March, 2016 as required under regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

7. Steps are being taken to file the compliance certificate to the exchange as required under regulation 7(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the half year ended 31st March, 2017.

8. Steps are being taken to update the companys website (arumugaenterprise.com) as required under regulation 46 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

9. The company has belatedly filed the annual forms (consisting AOC-4 and MGT 7) for the financial year ended 31.03.2016 with Registrar of Companies, with required additional fee.

10. Steps are being taken to file the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting with Registrar of Companies as required under 121 of the Companies Act, 2013.