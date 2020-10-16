To the Membors of

Sri Krishna Constructions (India) Limited

Report on tho Audit of tho Financial Stntomonts

Opinion

I have audited the financial statements of Sri Krishna Constructions (India) Limited ("the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31. 2020. the Stotemont of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), tho Statement of Changes in Equity and tho Statement of Cash Flows for tho year ended on that date, and notes lo the financial statement Including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred lo ns the financial statements)

In my opinion and to Ihe best of my information and according to the explanations given In mo. the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act. 2013 ("the Act") in the manner uo required and give a true and fail view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act tend with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules. 2015. as amended, find AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted In India, of the state of affairs of the Company ns at March 31. 2020, tho profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ondod on that dote

Basis for Opinion

1 conducted my audit of tho financial statements in accordance with tho Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs) My responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of my report. I am independent of tho Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant lo my audit of Ihe financial statements under tlie provisions of the Act and Ihe Rules made thereunder, and I have fulfilled my other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics I behove that the audit evidence I have obtained is Sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my audit opinion on the financial statements

Key Audit Matters

Koy audit matters .ire those matters that, in my professional judgmunl. were of most significance in my audit of the financial Ginteincmto of the current period These /natters woro addressed in the context of my audit of tlwj linancial sbiternonls as a wltole. and in forming my opinion thereon, and I do not provide a separate opinion on those matters I have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in my report

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Company s Board of Directors is lesponsiblo foi the preparation of iho other information. The oilier information comprises tfie information included m tho Management Discussion ;md Aiwiiyuis. Boards Report inclutlii>g Annefcures to Boards Report. Business Responsibility Report. Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but docs not include tho finnnqnl statomonts and my auditors report

thereon,

My opinion on the financial statements docs not cover the other information and I do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon

In connection with my audit of the financial statements, my responsibility is to read the othor information and. In doing so. consider whether the othor information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or my Knowledge obtained during the course of my audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If based on the work I have performed, I conclude that there Is a malerial misstatement of this other information, I am required to report that fact I have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statomonls

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters statod in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair viow of tho financial position financial performance, total comprehensive income changes In equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policios, making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, and design, Implementation and maintenance of adequate internal Financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensunng the accuracy and completeness of Ihe accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing tho Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends (o liquidate ihe Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys Financial reporting process

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

My objectives are lo obtain reasonable assurance about whether Ihe financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement whether due to fraud or error, and to rssue an auditors report that includes my opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high lovol of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or In the aggregate. Urey could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the busts of these Financial statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, I exorcise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit I also

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of tlie fnunci.il statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and ohtaln audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basts for my opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is highm Ilian for one* resulting from as fraud may involve collusion, forgery. intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the ovemde of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are oppropnato in the circumstances Under section 143(3)(1) of the Act, I am also responsible for expressing my opinion on whether the Company has adequate intemnl financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures mode by management

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and. based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If I conclude that a material uncertainty exists. I am required to draw attention In my auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or. if such disclosures are Inadequate, to modify my opinion. My conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of my auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate me overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent me underlying transactions and events In a manner that achieves fair presentation

l communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that Identify during my audit

I also provide those charged with governance with a statement that I havo complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with Ihnm all relationships and other matters that may reasonably bo thought to bear on my independence, and whore applicable, related safeguards

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, I determine those matters that were of most significance in Ihe audit of the financial statements of Ihe current period and are therefore the Key audit mailers. I desenbe these matters in my auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about Ihe matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances. I determine that a matter should not be communicated in my report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected Ira outweigh the public Interest benefits of such communication

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Repnn) Order. 2010 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11} of the Act, 1956 give in Annoxuro A a statement on Ihe matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order

2) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act. based on my audit I report that

a) I have sought and obtained alt the information and explanations which to the best of my knowledge and belief were necessary for ihe purposes of my audit

b) In my opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Compmiy so tin ar. it appears from my examination of IhoDO books

c) The Balance Slate!, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income. Statement ol Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow deal! will by the Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account

d) In my opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with tho Ind AS Specified under Section 133 of the Act. read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules. 2014

e) On the basis of tho written representations received from the directors as on March 31. 2020 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2020 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act

f) Wilfi respect to tho adequacy of tho Internal financial controls over financial reporting of tho Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to my separate Report in Annexure B" My report expresses an unmodified opinion on tho adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included In the Auditors Roport In accordance with the requirements of section 107(16) of tho Act ns amended

In my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to my. the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during Die year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Acl

h) With respect to tho other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule

11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. as amended in my opinion and to tho best of my information and according to the explanations given to me:

i) the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses

HI) There has been no dolay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to tho Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

For Bhnrath Bohra & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm No. 019238S .

Bharath Kumar A Bohra

Proprietor

Membership No.237646

UDIN 20237648AAAAB01446

Place: Bangalore

Date: 16.10.2020

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR S REPORT

(Referred lo In paragraph 1 under Report on Other legal and Regulatory Requirements section ol my report to the Members ol Sri Krishna Constructions (India) Limited of even date)

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars. Including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets

(b) The fixed assets are physically verified during the year by the Management during the year In my opinion the frequency of such verification is reasonable having regards to the size of the Company and the nature of its fixed assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verifications.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to mo and on the basis of my examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties included in the fixed assets are held in the name of the Company.

(it) Physical verification of inventory in the form of Land has boon conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to mo. the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or othei parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 ( the Act ), Accordingly. Clause 3 (ill) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In my opinion and according to the Information and explanation given to mo. the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act. with respect to loans and Investments made.

(v) During the year The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public.

(vi) Maintenance of cost records has nol been specified by the Central Government undor sub-section (1) of section 118 of the Companies Act

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations giv/en lo me and on tire basis of my examination of the records of the Company amounts dediicledfaccriiod In the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues Including Provident fund. Employees State Insurance. Income-tax, Goods and Service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax. cess and othor material statutory dues which are outstanding for a period of more than six months from the dale they became payable as on 31.03.2020 as under

SI. No. Nnturo of Duos Amount 1 TDS 44.41.078 2 Professional Tax 29,200 3 PF Employees Contribution 6,03.379 PF Employers Contribution 5.67.353 5 Income Tax 4.66.60.508

(b) According to the information and explanations given to me. there are no dues of Income-tax. Sales lax. Service tax. GST. Duty of customs, Duty of excise and Value added tax as at 31 March 2020, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authonties on account of any dispute

(viii) In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me. the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to the banker and overdue amount as at 31st March. 2020.

(ix) According to the information and explanations given to me and based on my examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and has not obtained any term loans during the year Accordingly, Clause 3(lx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) During Iho course of my examination of the books and records of ttie Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the Information and explanations given to me. I hnvo neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported dunng the year, nor have I been informed of any such case by the Management.

(xi) In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me the Company has paid/ptovided managerial remuneration in accordance wilt* the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 rend with Schedule V Id the Act

(xil) In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me. the Company is not a Nidhi company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 ore not applicable to it. Accordingly. Clause 3(xii) of tho Order is not applicable to tho Company

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to mo and based on my examination of tho records of the Company, transactions with tho related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by applicable Ind AS.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to me and based on my examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year Accordingly. Clause 3(xiv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xv)According to the information and explanations given to me and based on my examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them Accordingly. Clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to tho Company.

(xvi) In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Rosorvo Bank of India Act. 1934 Accordingly. Clause 3(xvi) of the Order ts not applicable to tho Company.

For Bhorath Bohro & Co.

Chartorod Accountants

Firm No 019238S

Bhnrath Kumar A Bohra

Proprietor

Membership No.237648

Place: Bangalore

Date: 16.10.2020

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred lo In paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of my report lo the Members of Sri Krishna Constructions (India) Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clauso (I) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

I have audited the internal financial controls over financial ruportiny of Sri Krishna Constructions (India) Limited (the Company*) as of March 31. 2020 in conjunction with my audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the Internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal conlrol staled in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting Issued by the Institute ol Chartered Accountants of India These responsibilities include Die design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that wero operating effectively foi ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adhoronce lo respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors. Ihe accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and tho timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

My responsibility is to express an opinion on tho mtomal financial controls over financial reporting ol the Company based on my audit I conducted rny audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Finonclal Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note*) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and tho Standards on Auditing proscribed under Sncdon 143(10) of Ihe Companies Act. 2013. lo Ihe extent applicable lo an audit of internal financial controls Time Standards and Ihe Guidance Note require that I comply with othical requiromonts and plan and perform the audit to ohtnin reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established nnd maintained and if such controls operated effectively in nil material respects

My audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness My audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls ovor financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and oporaling effectiveness of internal control based on tho assessed risk. The procoduros /selected depend on tho auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of tho financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. I believe tlval the audit evidence I havo obtained Is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Ovor Financial Reporting

A companys Internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding tho reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes In accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control ovor financial reporting includes those policies and procedures dial (I) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company. (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements iri accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company, and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of tho inherent limitations of internal financial controls ovor financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion nr improper management overrule of controls, material misstatements due lo error or fraud may occur and not bo detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of tho internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the nsk that the internal financial conlrol over financial reporting rnny become inadequate been use of changes in conditions, or that tho degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For Bhorath Bohro & Co.

Chartorod Accountants

Firm No 019238S

Bhnrath Kumar A Bohra

Proprietor

Membership No.237648

Place: Bangalore

Date: 16.10.2020