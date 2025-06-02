iifl-logo
Sri Krishna Constructions India Ltd Share Price

5.2
(0.00%)
Jun 13, 2022|03:23:34 PM

Sri Krishna Constructions India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

5.46

Prev. Close

5.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

5.46

Day's Low

5.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

28.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.45

P/E

14.44

EPS

0.36

Divi. Yield

0

Sri Krishna Constructions India Ltd Corporate Action

30 Mar 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Sri Krishna Constructions (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sri Krishna Constructions (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

02 Jun, 2025|06:32 PM
Mar-2022Mar-2021Dec-2020Sep-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 28.66%

Non-Promoter- 71.33%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 71.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sri Krishna Constructions India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

10.47

10.47

10.47

9.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.37

17.63

16.62

14.06

Net Worth

28.84

28.1

27.09

23.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

4.75

10.27

17.7

27.95

yoy growth (%)

-53.77

-41.93

-36.67

95.71

Raw materials

-3.72

-6.03

6.26

4.7

As % of sales

78.43

58.72

35.4

16.83

Employee costs

-0.41

-0.6

-0.88

-1.7

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.8

4.09

2.28

3.58

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.15

-0.26

-0.17

Tax paid

-0.05

-1.78

-0.57

-1.13

Working capital

9.09

0.05

14.43

3.36

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-53.77

-41.93

-36.67

95.71

Op profit growth

-90.14

-41.61

-19.83

167.63

EBIT growth

-81.06

62.42

-21.59

110.22

Net profit growth

-66.02

26.44

-24.26

76.14

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017

Gross Sales

13.5

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

13.5

Other Operating Income

0.16

Other Income

1.66

Sri Krishna Constructions India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

338.5

144.137,407.7927.960.593.69143.05

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

163.6

39.256,156.6339.160130.8144.13

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

638.95

44.832,530.534.950655.09304.91

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd

BLKASHYAP

67.83

59.721,615.54.710290.9231.45

Vascon Engineers Ltd

VASCONEQ

55.85

18.71,210.4134.450385.1548.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sri Krishna Constructions India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kailash Dhirendra Dubal

Director

Bhavika Kailash Dubal

Director

Sunil Devichand Surana

Independent Director

Ravi Singhania

Addtnl Independent Director

Mokhashi Shesh Jayaram

Company Secretary

Swati Agarwal

Addtnl Independent Director

Sudhakara Rao Setty

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sri Krishna Constructions India Ltd

Summary

Sri Krishna Constructions (India) Limited was incorporated in December 05, 2005. The Company is engaged in the business of real estate development. The Company develops residential projects. The residential real estate comprises of residential buildings and integrated townships. Demand for residential units is driven by a combination of factors like property prices, interest rates, economic conditions, income levels, urbanization rate, rise in nuclear families, greater access to formal credit and supportive government policies, etc.During the financial year 2017-18, the Company had issued 9,52,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each, fully paid up have been allotted as bonusshares by capitalization of reserves .
QUICKLINKS FOR Sri Krishna Constructions India Ltd

