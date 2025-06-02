Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹5.46
Prev. Close₹5.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹5.46
Day's Low₹5.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹28.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.45
P/E14.44
EPS0.36
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
10.47
10.47
10.47
9.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.37
17.63
16.62
14.06
Net Worth
28.84
28.1
27.09
23.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
4.75
10.27
17.7
27.95
yoy growth (%)
-53.77
-41.93
-36.67
95.71
Raw materials
-3.72
-6.03
6.26
4.7
As % of sales
78.43
58.72
35.4
16.83
Employee costs
-0.41
-0.6
-0.88
-1.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.8
4.09
2.28
3.58
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.15
-0.26
-0.17
Tax paid
-0.05
-1.78
-0.57
-1.13
Working capital
9.09
0.05
14.43
3.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-53.77
-41.93
-36.67
95.71
Op profit growth
-90.14
-41.61
-19.83
167.63
EBIT growth
-81.06
62.42
-21.59
110.22
Net profit growth
-66.02
26.44
-24.26
76.14
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
13.5
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
13.5
Other Operating Income
0.16
Other Income
1.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
338.5
|144.13
|7,407.79
|27.96
|0.59
|3.69
|143.05
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
163.6
|39.25
|6,156.63
|39.16
|0
|130.81
|44.13
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
638.95
|44.83
|2,530.53
|4.95
|0
|655.09
|304.91
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
BLKASHYAP
67.83
|59.72
|1,615.5
|4.71
|0
|290.92
|31.45
Vascon Engineers Ltd
VASCONEQ
55.85
|18.7
|1,210.41
|34.45
|0
|385.15
|48.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kailash Dhirendra Dubal
Director
Bhavika Kailash Dubal
Director
Sunil Devichand Surana
Independent Director
Ravi Singhania
Addtnl Independent Director
Mokhashi Shesh Jayaram
Company Secretary
Swati Agarwal
Addtnl Independent Director
Sudhakara Rao Setty
Reports by Sri Krishna Constructions India Ltd
Summary
Sri Krishna Constructions (India) Limited was incorporated in December 05, 2005. The Company is engaged in the business of real estate development. The Company develops residential projects. The residential real estate comprises of residential buildings and integrated townships. Demand for residential units is driven by a combination of factors like property prices, interest rates, economic conditions, income levels, urbanization rate, rise in nuclear families, greater access to formal credit and supportive government policies, etc.During the financial year 2017-18, the Company had issued 9,52,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each, fully paid up have been allotted as bonusshares by capitalization of reserves .
Read More
