Sri Krishna Constructions India Ltd Management Discussions

FORWAD LOOKING AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

The statements in this report describing the Companys objectives, estimations, expectations or projections, outlook etc., may constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of the applicable Rules. Lam and Regulations. Actual results may vary from such expectations, projections etc., whether express or implied. These statements arc based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events over which the Company has no direct control.

REAL ESTATE MARKET

INDIAN REAL ESTATE MARKET

There has been a series of radical and transformational reforms such as demonetization. Real Estate Regulation 6c Development Act (RERA), FD1 relaxations, GST, Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act. Change in Accounting standards, all coming in a row and in quick succession. This will increase the transparency of Indian real estate transactions, making it more credible and attractive with only organized players on the ground Home ownership being a priority ambition and investment objective for Indians, these reforms will have positive implications for home buyers.

The demand for homes lias stabilized at a new low and is attracting only end users and investors arc staying away from the market. The cycle time for purchase decisioas lias become long.

Real Estate Regulation & Development Act (RERA) came into effect and in the state of Karnataka with notification dated 10th July. 2017. 1his law will enforce unprecedented transparency and accountability requirements for developers and will increase the confidence of the consumers. The Goods and Service Tax (GST) and Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act will also have a major impact on the operations of the real estate developers.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (MoHUPA) has introduced in June 2015, an interest subsidy scheme called Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) under Pradhan Mantri Awns Yojana (URBAN)*Housing for All, for purrhase/construction/extcnsion/improvement of house to cater Economical Weaker Section (EWS)/Lower Income Group (LIG)/Middle Income Group (MIG), given the projected growth of urbanization 6c the consequent housing demands in India. The qualifying criteria for affordable housing have been relaxed. This effectively increases the size of affordable housing market across India. These segments saw several now launches and were marketed under the buzzword of "smart", "millennial", "efficient" homes.

Sectors such os IT and ITeS, retail, consulting and e-commcrce have registered high demand for office space in recent times. The office space absorption in 2016 across the top eight cities amounted to 29 million square feet (msf) with Bengaluru recording the highest net absorption during the year. Information Technology and Business Process Management sector led the total leasing table with 52 per cent of total space uptake in 2016. Mumbai is the best city in India for commercial real estate investment, with returns of 12-19 per cent likely in the next five years, followed by Bengaluru and Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

BENGALURU REAL ESTATE MARKET

Bengaluru is proving to be a shining spot for the real estate industry. It lias witnessed phenomenal migration in last few decades to become the Silicon Valley of India with a 40% share of IT industry. Due to good market drivers - IT/ITes sector - which ensures strong macro-economic dynamics, most home buyers find Bengaluru a perfect place to settle and retire. There has been a significant decline in the absorption, however Bengaluru has been affected to a lesser extent os compared to the other cities in India. The average yield rental yields are comparatively better ranging between 2-4% as compared to cities like Mumbai where yields are in range of 1-3%. For investors looking for less volatile market in a long term. Bengaluru provides an attractive investment option.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

Opportunities in all segments of real estate development are driven by the macroeconomic forces on account of the unique current situation where a large part of the population consists of people less than 24 years of age, that is people who arc young and productive. The benefits to the economy, commonly termed as the demographic dividend is benefiting the real estate sector. The other macroeconomic force is the rapid rate of urbanization on account of migration of population to cities, the growth centers. Implementation of Real Estate Regulation and Development Act (RERA) will bring in more transparency to the real estate transactions and boost buyers confidence. The disposable income lias been steadily Increasing and there is easier availability of consumer finance coupled with a declining interest rate trend. All the aforesaid aspects result in opportunities in all segments of real estate.

The key threats to real estate business emanate from the cyclicality of the business owing to the tide and ebb in consumer and business confidence. Going forward, with the e-commcrce market in India making itself liok attractive, can pose a serious threat to the retail real estate. Other immediate challenges to the business are from environmental risks such as depletion of water table potential impact of global slowdown on the Bengaluru 1T/ITHS industry increase in cost of commodities and building materials increase in interest rates which could result in depressed demand from customers and at the same time increase our interest burden shortage of labour and skilled technical manpower and the consequent upward pressure on cost of human resources regulatory and policy changes results in higher costs and delays in approvals related with projects

SEGMENT WISE PERFORMANCE

The Company has mainly one reportable business segment Hence no further disclosure is required under Accounting Standard (AS) 17 on Segment Reporting.

OUTLOOK

The real estate and construction sectors play a crucial role in lire overall development of Indias core infrastructure. The real estate industrys growth is linked to developments in various other sectors of the economy.

A stable Government at the Centre and a strong leadership will improve sentiments and lead to economic reforms, which will augur well for the real estate industry.

The winds of change are now blowing more perceptibly. Inflation, including the house price component, has now been reduced to the lowest level in recallable history. Property buyers are back in force in most cities as enquiries have rebounded, and developers are coming in with the kind of supply that is relevant to demand.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

The Companys ability to foresee and manage business risks is crucial in adiieving favourable results. While the management of the company is positive about companys long term outlook, wc are subject to few risks and uncertainties as given below

• Market price fluctuation

Hie performance of tire company may be affected by the sales at a price which are driven by prevailing market conditions, the nature and location of the projects.

• Price risk of the inputs

The primary building materials like steel and cement are subject to price volatility due to general economic conditions, competition, production levels, transportation costs and domestic and import duties and any adverse impact of rise in input cost will have impact on the profitability of the Company.

• Development risk

Development depends on several factors which include receipt of required approvals, weather conditions, labour availability, material shortages etc. and any of these factors may have an adverse impact on execution.

• r.rnnnmic risk

Any adverse change in any macro-economic variables like GDP growth, interest rates, inflation, changes in tax, trade, fiscal and monetary policies etc. may adversely impact the Companys business, profitability and financial condition.

• Health and safety risks

Real estate Companies constantly face the risk of injury or illness to the Companys or third parties construction workers.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has proper and adequate system of internal control procedure commensurate with its size and nature of the business so as to ensure that all assets are safeguarded from loss, damage or disposition and ensure that all transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly and adequately. All operations parameters are periodically monitored and strengthened. The Company continuously upgrades these systems in line with best accounting practices. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors reviews the effectiveness of internal controls and suggests improvements for strengthening them whenever required.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

During the year under review, tlu? Company earned a profit before tax of of Rs. 80 Lakhs and at the outset the management would like to convey gratitude to the Shareholders for having trust and confidence in the Company and being continuously supporting the Company.

DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT

Employees an? the key to achieve the Companys objectives and strategies. The Company provides to the employees a fair and equitable work environment and support with a view to develop their capabilities leaving them with the freedom to act and to take responsibilities for the tasks assigned. The Company strongly believes that its team of capable am! committed manpower, which is its core strength, is the key factor behind its achievements, success and future growth.

We are continuously working to create and nurture an organization that is highly motivated, result oriented and adaptable to the changing business environment The industrial relations remained cordial during the year.

