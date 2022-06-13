Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
4.75
10.27
17.7
27.95
yoy growth (%)
-53.77
-41.93
-36.67
95.71
Raw materials
-3.72
-6.03
6.26
4.7
As % of sales
78.43
58.72
35.4
16.83
Employee costs
-0.41
-0.6
-0.88
-1.7
As % of sales
8.74
5.93
5.01
6.11
Other costs
-0.45
-2.03
-20.34
-27.54
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.5
19.8
114.93
98.51
Operating profit
0.15
1.59
2.73
3.41
OPM
3.31
15.53
15.45
12.2
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.15
-0.26
-0.17
Interest expense
-0.11
-0.72
-0.68
-0.2
Other income
0.77
3.37
0.48
0.54
Profit before tax
0.8
4.09
2.28
3.58
Taxes
-0.05
-1.78
-0.57
-1.13
Tax rate
-7.42
-43.72
-25.25
-31.63
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.74
2.3
1.7
2.44
Exceptional items
0
-0.12
0.01
-0.17
Net profit
0.74
2.18
1.72
2.27
yoy growth (%)
-66.02
26.44
-24.26
76.14
NPM
15.6
21.22
9.74
8.14
