Sri Krishna Constructions India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.8
4.09
2.28
3.58
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.15
-0.26
-0.17
Tax paid
-0.05
-1.78
-0.57
-1.13
Working capital
9.09
0.05
14.43
3.36
Other operating items
Operating
9.81
2.19
15.87
5.62
Capital expenditure
-1.81
-0.15
0.13
2.16
Free cash flow
8
2.04
16
7.78
Equity raised
32.63
23.75
24
8.46
Investing
-1.98
2.51
0
0
Financing
7.69
7.24
7.49
5.67
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
46.35
35.55
47.5
21.92
