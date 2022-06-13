Sri Krishna Constructions India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
10.47
10.47
10.47
9.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.37
17.63
16.62
14.06
Net Worth
28.84
28.1
27.09
23.58
Minority Interest
Debt
7.35
6.76
8.54
7.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
0.03
Total Liabilities
36.19
34.86
35.64
31.23
Fixed Assets
0.04
0.06
1.92
2.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.53
0.53
0.53
2.51
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.06
0.11
0.13
Networking Capital
35.53
34
33.04
26.53
Inventories
5
5.22
15.57
17.84
Inventory Days
384.09
633.45
Sundry Debtors
21.15
20.24
15.24
4.25
Debtor Days
1,624.72
150.9
Other Current Assets
61.24
57.98
46.66
44.76
Sundry Creditors
-15.04
-12.42
-12.34
-14.49
Creditor Days
1,155.35
514.5
Other Current Liabilities
-36.82
-37.02
-32.09
-25.83
Cash
0.04
0.22
0.03
0.03
Total Assets
36.19
34.87
35.63
31.23
