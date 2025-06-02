iifl-logo
Sri Krishna Constructions India Ltd Company Summary

5.2
(0.00%)
Jun 13, 2022|03:23:34 PM

Sri Krishna Constructions India Ltd Summary

Sri Krishna Constructions (India) Limited was incorporated in December 05, 2005. The Company is engaged in the business of real estate development. The Company develops residential projects. The residential real estate comprises of residential buildings and integrated townships. Demand for residential units is driven by a combination of factors like property prices, interest rates, economic conditions, income levels, urbanization rate, rise in nuclear families, greater access to formal credit and supportive government policies, etc.During the financial year 2017-18, the Company had issued 9,52,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each, fully paid up have been allotted as bonusshares by capitalization of reserves .

