|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|2 Apr 2025
|30 Mar 2025
|Sri Krishna Constructions (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/04/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and approve the Draft AGM notice for the Financial year 2020-2021. 2. To Consider and approve the Draft AGM notice for the Financial year 2021-2022. 3. To consider and approve the Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2020-2021. 4. To consider and approve the Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2021-2022. 5. To consider and approve the Corporate Governance Report for the Financial Year 2020-2021. 6. To consider and approve the Corporate Governance Report for the Financial Year 2021-2022. 7. To consider and Approve the Boards Report for the Financial Year 2020-2021. 8. To consider and Approve the Boards Report for the Financial Year 2021-2022.
|Board Meeting
|22 Mar 2025
|19 Mar 2025
|Sri Krishna Constructions (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/03/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.To Appoint the Chairman of the Meeting. 2.To Ascertain the quorum 3.To Take Note of Previous Board Meeting. 4.To consider and approve the appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2020-2021 5.To consider and approve the appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2021-2022 6.To consider and approve the appointment of Scrutinizer for e-voting process for the Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2020-2021. 7.To consider and approve the appointment of Scrutinizer for e-voting process for the Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2021-2022 8.Any other matter with the Permission of Chair. This is with reference to intimation of Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 22, 2025 concluded at 11.30 a.m. and pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 read with Para A of Schedule III of SEBI Listing (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) the Board of Directors have inter-alia approved and taken on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/03/2025)
