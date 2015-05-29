To the Members of

Srinivasa Hatcheries Limited

Report on the Financial Statements

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Srinivasa Hatcheries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2015, the statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and Cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

4. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the act and rules made there under.

5. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

6. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view, in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

7. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

8. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2015 and its Profit and its Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

9. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2015, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act ( hereinafter referred to as the "Order") and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

10. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2015 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March31, 2015 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as on March 31, 2015 on its financial position in its financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Accounting Standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts. The Company neither entered into any derivative contract during the year nor have any outstanding derivative contract at the end of the year;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2015.

For S Daga & Co. Chartered Accountants (ICAI FRN: 000669S) (Shantilal Daga) Place : Hyderabad M. No. 011617 Date : 29.05.2015 Partner

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 9 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Srinivasa Hatcheries Limited on the financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2015

(i) (a) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of fixed assets.

(b) The fixed assets are physically verified by the Management during the year and there is regular program of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In respect of inventory lying with the parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

(b) In our opinion, the procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business.

(c) On the basis of our examination of the inventory records, in our opinion, the Company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not material.

(iii) The Company has granted unsecured loan to a firm covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act and the receipt of the principal amount and interest thereon has been regular. There is no outstanding amount at the close of the year.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business for the purchase of inventory and fixed assets and for the sale of goods and services. Further, on the basis of our examination of the books and records of the Company, and according to the Information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across, nor have been informed of, any continuing failure to correct major weaknesses in the aforesaid internal control system.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 and 74 of the Act and the rules framed there under to the extent notified.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, in respect of goods traded by the company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, employees state insurance, Income tax, Sales tax/CST, Wealth Tax, Service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, cess, value added tax and other material statutory dues as applicable to it, with appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of Income tax, Sales tax/CST, Wealth Tax, Service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, cess were in arrears, as on March 31, 2015 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, the particulars of dues of sales tax including value added tax, duty of customs and duty of excise as at March 31, 2015 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute are as follows:

Sl.No. Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Amount Deposited (Rs. In Lakhs) 1. Income Tax Act, 1961 Interest 20.77 AY 1991-92 CCIT Nil 2. Electricity Department Interest 0.85 — Appropriate Authority Nil

(c) The amount required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund has been transferred with in the stipulated time in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and the rules made there under.

(viii) The company has no accumulated losses as at the end of the year and has not incurred cash losses during the financial year ended on that date and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(ix) According to the records of the examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions, banks and bond holders during the current financial year. There are no overdue as on March 31, 2015.

(x) In our opinion and according to the information and the explanations given to us, the company has not given any guarantees for loans taken by others from banks and financial institutions.

(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied on an overall basis for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit nor have been informed of such case by the Management.