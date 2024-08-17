Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹128
Prev. Close₹128.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.98
Day's High₹130
Day's Low₹128
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹236.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)124.74
P/E37.71
EPS3.41
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
9
9
9
9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
219.32
205.76
187.24
178.9
Net Worth
228.32
214.76
196.24
187.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
185.81
143.81
139.01
130.72
yoy growth (%)
29.2
3.45
6.34
-8.78
Raw materials
-129.36
-94.65
-96.71
-84.7
As % of sales
69.62
65.81
69.57
64.8
Employee costs
-18.57
-15.86
-14.33
-13.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
2.48
7.86
0.25
14.24
Depreciation
-6.45
-4.8
-4.89
-5.08
Tax paid
-0.5
-2.45
-0.72
-4.45
Working capital
3.01
-3.89
4.31
2.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
29.2
3.45
6.34
-8.78
Op profit growth
-21.17
356.89
-82.65
-48.94
EBIT growth
-42.86
437.96
-87.95
-45.24
Net profit growth
-91.14
260.6
-84.67
-49.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
KRISHNA REDDY TETALI
Managing Director
SOMIREDDY KALAKOTA
Director
CHITTURI JAGAPATI RAO
Managing Director
CHITTURI SURESH RAYUDU
Whole-time Director
CHITTURI JAHNAVI
Director
HARSHA SRI JAGAPATI RAYUDU CHITTURI
Company Secretary
BOYANAPALLE ARUNA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Srinivasa Hatcheries Pvt Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1978 in Andhra Pradesh to engage in poultry breeding and the production of broiler chicks, Srinivasa Hatcheries, the flagship of the Srinivasa group was promoted by C Jagapati Rao and K Somi Reddy. Its farms and hatcheries are located in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh and a poultry diagnostic laboratory in Vijayawada, where services like water and feed analysis, postmortem and disease diagnosis are rendered.The company expanded its layer and broiler breeding activities. For this, it had set up a 50,000 parent hatchery near Nuzvid in the Krishna district; and a 50,000-broiler parent farm hatchery near Bhogapuram in the Vizianagaram district. It went public in 1995 to meet the project cost. The company has a well-knit marketing set-up and enjoys enormous goodwill and the trust in its area as a reliable supplier of quality high-yielding chicks. It is also a franchisee in eight coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh.The price trends in feed ingredients used for poultry feed are also expected to be favourable during 2001-2002 and may augur well for the poultry industry. The company had proposed to delist its shares traded in Madras Stock Exchange & Pune Stock Exchange in pursuance to SEBI,subject to approval of shareholders.
Read More
