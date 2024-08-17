iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Srinivasa Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Share Price

128.6
(0.08%)
Jun 8, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Srinivasa Hatcheries Pvt Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

128

Prev. Close

128.5

Turnover(Lac.)

7.98

Day's High

130

Day's Low

128

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

236.1

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

124.74

P/E

37.71

EPS

3.41

Divi. Yield

0

Srinivasa Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Srinivasa Hatcheries Pvt Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Srinivasa Hatcheries Pvt Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:56 AM
Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.99%

Non-Promoter- 25.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Srinivasa Hatcheries Pvt Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

9

9

9

9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

219.32

205.76

187.24

178.9

Net Worth

228.32

214.76

196.24

187.9

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

185.81

143.81

139.01

130.72

yoy growth (%)

29.2

3.45

6.34

-8.78

Raw materials

-129.36

-94.65

-96.71

-84.7

As % of sales

69.62

65.81

69.57

64.8

Employee costs

-18.57

-15.86

-14.33

-13.17

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

2.48

7.86

0.25

14.24

Depreciation

-6.45

-4.8

-4.89

-5.08

Tax paid

-0.5

-2.45

-0.72

-4.45

Working capital

3.01

-3.89

4.31

2.03

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

29.2

3.45

6.34

-8.78

Op profit growth

-21.17

356.89

-82.65

-48.94

EBIT growth

-42.86

437.96

-87.95

-45.24

Net profit growth

-91.14

260.6

-84.67

-49.82

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Srinivasa Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Srinivasa Hatcheries Pvt Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

KRISHNA REDDY TETALI

Managing Director

SOMIREDDY KALAKOTA

Director

CHITTURI JAGAPATI RAO

Managing Director

CHITTURI SURESH RAYUDU

Whole-time Director

CHITTURI JAHNAVI

Director

HARSHA SRI JAGAPATI RAYUDU CHITTURI

Company Secretary

BOYANAPALLE ARUNA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Srinivasa Hatcheries Pvt Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1978 in Andhra Pradesh to engage in poultry breeding and the production of broiler chicks, Srinivasa Hatcheries, the flagship of the Srinivasa group was promoted by C Jagapati Rao and K Somi Reddy. Its farms and hatcheries are located in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh and a poultry diagnostic laboratory in Vijayawada, where services like water and feed analysis, postmortem and disease diagnosis are rendered.The company expanded its layer and broiler breeding activities. For this, it had set up a 50,000 parent hatchery near Nuzvid in the Krishna district; and a 50,000-broiler parent farm hatchery near Bhogapuram in the Vizianagaram district. It went public in 1995 to meet the project cost. The company has a well-knit marketing set-up and enjoys enormous goodwill and the trust in its area as a reliable supplier of quality high-yielding chicks. It is also a franchisee in eight coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh.The price trends in feed ingredients used for poultry feed are also expected to be favourable during 2001-2002 and may augur well for the poultry industry. The company had proposed to delist its shares traded in Madras Stock Exchange & Pune Stock Exchange in pursuance to SEBI,subject to approval of shareholders.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Srinivasa Hatcheries Pvt Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.