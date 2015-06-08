iifl-logo-icon 1
Srinivasa Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Cash Flow Statement

128.6
(0.08%)
Jun 8, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

2.48

7.86

0.25

14.24

Depreciation

-6.45

-4.8

-4.89

-5.08

Tax paid

-0.5

-2.45

-0.72

-4.45

Working capital

3.01

-3.89

4.31

2.03

Other operating items

Operating

-1.46

-3.28

-1.06

6.73

Capital expenditure

14.62

10.57

11.3

24.43

Free cash flow

13.15

7.28

10.23

31.16

Equity raised

168.68

162.38

162.76

147.62

Investing

15.2

-1.44

-2.24

-12.08

Financing

3.67

1.41

8.86

0.19

Dividends paid

0

1.45

1.45

1.94

Net in cash

200.7

171.08

181.06

168.84

