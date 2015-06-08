Srinivasa Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
2.48
7.86
0.25
14.24
Depreciation
-6.45
-4.8
-4.89
-5.08
Tax paid
-0.5
-2.45
-0.72
-4.45
Working capital
3.01
-3.89
4.31
2.03
Other operating items
Operating
-1.46
-3.28
-1.06
6.73
Capital expenditure
14.62
10.57
11.3
24.43
Free cash flow
13.15
7.28
10.23
31.16
Equity raised
168.68
162.38
162.76
147.62
Investing
15.2
-1.44
-2.24
-12.08
Financing
3.67
1.41
8.86
0.19
Dividends paid
0
1.45
1.45
1.94
Net in cash
200.7
171.08
181.06
168.84
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.