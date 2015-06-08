Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
185.81
143.81
139.01
130.72
yoy growth (%)
29.2
3.45
6.34
-8.78
Raw materials
-129.36
-94.65
-96.71
-84.7
As % of sales
69.62
65.81
69.57
64.8
Employee costs
-18.57
-15.86
-14.33
-13.17
As % of sales
9.99
11.03
10.31
10.07
Other costs
-28.88
-21.89
-25.45
-18.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.54
15.22
18.31
14.11
Operating profit
8.98
11.4
2.49
14.38
OPM
4.83
7.92
1.79
11
Depreciation
-6.45
-4.8
-4.89
-5.08
Interest expense
-3.34
-2.33
-1.63
-1.49
Other income
3.29
3.59
4.29
6.43
Profit before tax
2.48
7.86
0.25
14.24
Taxes
-0.5
-2.45
-0.72
-4.45
Tax rate
-20.29
-31.24
-285.26
-31.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.98
5.4
-0.47
9.78
Exceptional items
-1.5
0
1.97
0
Net profit
0.47
5.4
1.49
9.78
yoy growth (%)
-91.14
260.6
-84.67
-49.82
NPM
0.25
3.75
1.07
7.48
