iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Srinivasa Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

128.6
(0.08%)
Jun 8, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Srinivasa Hatcheries Pvt Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

185.81

143.81

139.01

130.72

yoy growth (%)

29.2

3.45

6.34

-8.78

Raw materials

-129.36

-94.65

-96.71

-84.7

As % of sales

69.62

65.81

69.57

64.8

Employee costs

-18.57

-15.86

-14.33

-13.17

As % of sales

9.99

11.03

10.31

10.07

Other costs

-28.88

-21.89

-25.45

-18.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.54

15.22

18.31

14.11

Operating profit

8.98

11.4

2.49

14.38

OPM

4.83

7.92

1.79

11

Depreciation

-6.45

-4.8

-4.89

-5.08

Interest expense

-3.34

-2.33

-1.63

-1.49

Other income

3.29

3.59

4.29

6.43

Profit before tax

2.48

7.86

0.25

14.24

Taxes

-0.5

-2.45

-0.72

-4.45

Tax rate

-20.29

-31.24

-285.26

-31.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.98

5.4

-0.47

9.78

Exceptional items

-1.5

0

1.97

0

Net profit

0.47

5.4

1.49

9.78

yoy growth (%)

-91.14

260.6

-84.67

-49.82

NPM

0.25

3.75

1.07

7.48

Srinivasa Hatcheries Pvt Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Srinivasa Hatcheries Pvt Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.