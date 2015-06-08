Srinivasa Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
9
9
9
9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
219.32
205.76
187.24
178.9
Net Worth
228.32
214.76
196.24
187.9
Minority Interest
Debt
15.98
15.02
0.3
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.36
1.61
1.85
2.26
Total Liabilities
245.66
231.39
198.39
190.16
Fixed Assets
39.03
42.64
45.75
50.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
223.43
193.24
117.87
104.43
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.21
1.21
0.94
1.08
Networking Capital
-26.11
-14.12
28.94
28.48
Inventories
0.88
1.9
1.87
1.12
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.24
3.47
0.97
0.68
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
49.66
47.16
38.05
35.19
Sundry Creditors
-72.08
-59.73
-0.64
-2.77
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.8
-6.92
-11.31
-5.74
Cash
8.07
8.41
4.87
5.63
Total Assets
245.63
231.38
198.37
190.15
