Srinivasa Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Company Summary

Jun 8, 2015

Srinivasa Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1978 in Andhra Pradesh to engage in poultry breeding and the production of broiler chicks, Srinivasa Hatcheries, the flagship of the Srinivasa group was promoted by C Jagapati Rao and K Somi Reddy. Its farms and hatcheries are located in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh and a poultry diagnostic laboratory in Vijayawada, where services like water and feed analysis, postmortem and disease diagnosis are rendered.The company expanded its layer and broiler breeding activities. For this, it had set up a 50,000 parent hatchery near Nuzvid in the Krishna district; and a 50,000-broiler parent farm hatchery near Bhogapuram in the Vizianagaram district. It went public in 1995 to meet the project cost. The company has a well-knit marketing set-up and enjoys enormous goodwill and the trust in its area as a reliable supplier of quality high-yielding chicks. It is also a franchisee in eight coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh.The price trends in feed ingredients used for poultry feed are also expected to be favourable during 2001-2002 and may augur well for the poultry industry. The company had proposed to delist its shares traded in Madras Stock Exchange & Pune Stock Exchange in pursuance to SEBI,subject to approval of shareholders.

