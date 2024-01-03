Sriven Multi-Tech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.97
9.97
9.97
9.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-11.77
-11.75
-11.76
-11.53
Net Worth
-1.8
-1.78
-1.79
-1.56
Minority Interest
Debt
3.09
3.11
3.11
3.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.45
1.45
1.45
1.45
Total Liabilities
2.74
2.78
2.77
3
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.02
0.04
0.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.67
2.7
2.67
2.89
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.02
0.03
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.88
2.88
2.88
2.9
Sundry Creditors
-0.23
-0.2
-0.21
-0.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
2.77
0
2.77
-8.67
Cash
0.01
0
0.01
0
Total Assets
2.74
2.77
2.77
3
