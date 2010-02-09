Steel Tubes of India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
12.4
12.4
12.4
12.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-87.47
-87.46
-87.45
-87.41
Net Worth
-75.07
-75.06
-75.05
-75.01
Minority Interest
Debt
68.52
68.51
68.5
68.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-6.54
-6.54
-6.55
-6.55
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-6.56
-6.56
-6.56
-6.56
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.65
0.65
0.65
0.65
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.21
-7.21
-7.21
-7.21
Cash
0
0
0
0
Total Assets
-6.56
-6.56
-6.56
-6.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.