Steel Tubes of India Ltd Balance Sheet

Steel Tubes of India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

12.4

12.4

12.4

12.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-87.47

-87.46

-87.45

-87.41

Net Worth

-75.07

-75.06

-75.05

-75.01

Minority Interest

Debt

68.52

68.51

68.5

68.45

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-6.54

-6.54

-6.55

-6.55

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-6.56

-6.56

-6.56

-6.56

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.65

0.65

0.65

0.65

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-7.21

-7.21

-7.21

-7.21

Cash

0

0

0

0

Total Assets

-6.56

-6.56

-6.56

-6.56

Steel Tubes of India Ltd

