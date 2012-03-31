Stelco Strips Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
STELCO STRIPS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
AUDITORS REPORT
To
The Members
Stelco Strips Limited,
1) We have audited the Balance Sheet of M/s Stelco Strips Limited as at
31st March, 2012 and Profit and Loss Account and also the Cash Flow
Statement for the year ended on that date annexed thereto. These financial
statements are the responsibility of Companys management. Our
responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based
on our audit.
2) We have conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards
generally accepted in India. Those standards require that we plan and
perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the
financial statements are free of material misstatement. An audit includes
examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures
in the financial statements. An audit also includes assessing the
accounting principles used and significant estimates made by the
management, as well as evaluating the overall financial statement
presentation. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our
opinion.
3) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 issued by
the Department of Company Affairs Government of India in terms of Section
227 (4A) of the Companies Act,1956,and on the basis of that checks as we
considered appropriate and according to information and explanations given
to us, we annexure hereto a statement on the matters specified in
paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said order.
4) Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to in paragraph 3
above, we report that:
(a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;
(b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts, as required by law, have been
kept by the Company, so far as appears from our examinations of the books;
(c) The Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement as
referred to in this report are in agreement with the books of account
produced before us;
(d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account & Cash Flow
Statement of the Company dealt with by this report comply with the
Accounting Standards referred to in sub section (3C) of Section 211 of the
Companies Act,1956.
(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors and
taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the
directors is disqualified as on 31.03.2012 from being appointed as a
director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of Section 274 of the
Companies Act, 1956.
(f) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to
explanations given to us ,the said accounts read together with Notes to
Accounts give the information required by the Companies Act,1956 , in the
manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the
accounting principles generally accepted in India;
(i) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the
Company as at 31st March, 2012;
(ii) In the case of Profit & Loss Account, of the Loss for the year ended
on that date;
(iii) In the case of Cash Flow Statement, of the Cash flows for the year
ended on that date.
For M.P. Goyal & Co.
Chartered Accountants
Place: Ludhiana (Rajnish Goyal,F.C.A)
Date : 05.09.2012 Partner
(M.NO.93622)
ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT
(Referred to in paragraph 3 of our report of even date)
1. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars
including quantitative details and situation of Fixed Assets.
(b) The Company has a phased programme of physical verification of its
fixed assets which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size
of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were
noticed on such verification.
(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given
to us, no substantial part of fixed assets has been disposed off by the
Company during the year, and therefore it does not effect the going concern
assumption.
2. (a) The inventories have been physically verified during the year by the
management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.
(b) The procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the
management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
Company and the nature of its business.
(c) On the basis of our examination of the records of inventory, in our
opinion, the Company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The
discrepancies noticed on physical verification of stocks as compared to the
book records were not material.
3. The Company has not granted or taken any loans, secured or unsecured to
and from Companies, firms or other parties as covered in the register
maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there are adequate internal procedures commensurate with the size of
the company and the nature of its business for the purchase of the
inventory, fixed assets and for sale goods. Further on the basis of our
examination of the books & records of the Company & according to
information & explanations given to us, we have neither come across nor
have been informed of any continuing failure to correct major weakness in
the aforesaid internal control procedures.
5. We are informed that there are no transactions made in pursuance of
contracts or arrangements entered in the register maintained under section
301 of the Companies Act,1956 & aggregating during the year to Rs. 500000/-
or more in respect of any party.
6. According the records of the company & the information & explanations
given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits within the meaning of
the provisions of Section 58-A and 58AA of the Companies Act,1956 and the
rules made hereunder.
7. In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate
with the size and nature of its business.
8. The Central Govt. has prescribed for the maintenance of cost records
under Section 209 (1) (d) of the Companies Act, 1956 for the products
manufactured by the company to which The Companies (Cost Accounting
Record), Rules 2011 are applicable. The Company maintains the same, we have
however not made a detailed examination of records with a view to determine
whether they are accurate or complete.
9. (a) According to the records of the Company and the information and
explanations given to us, in our opinion , the Company is generally regular
in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues
including sales Tax , wealth Tax, custom Duty, excise duty , cess and other
statutory dues applicable to it except the following payment of dues
/demands outstanding for a period of more than 6(six) months from the date
they became payable :
Name of Statute /Authority Nature of dues Amount
(Rs)
The Employees Provident Fund Provident Fund 13,99,133/-
& Misc. Provisions Act ,1952 dues/contributions
Employees State Insurance Employees state 1,54,362/-
Act,1948 Insurance dues/
contributions
Punjab Labour Welfare Welfare fund 4,155/-
Act ,1948 contributions
(b) According to the records of the Company and the information and
explanations given to us, the details of disputed statutory dues that have
not been deposited on account of matters pending before the appellate
authorities in respect of income tax,excise tax, service tax are as
follows:
Nature of dues/name of Disputed Amount Forum where dispute the
statute (in Rs.) is pending
Income Tax Act ,1961 2,81,10,200/- Income Tax
Commissioner (Appeals) ,
Ludhiana
Central Excise Act ,1944 2,65,867/- Deputy Commissioner
(Excise), Ludhiana
Central Excise Act ,1944 35,75,264/- Central Excise &
Service Tax Appellant
Tribunal, Delhi
Central Excise Act ,1944 2,03,175/- Commissioner (Appeals)
Central Excise,
Chandigarh
10. The Company has accumulated losses as at 31st March, 2012 amounting to
Rs.4540.19 Lacs i.e., more than its net worth and has incurred cash losses
amounting to Rs.259.72 Lacs during the financial year ended on that date
and also incurred cash losses in the previous year.
11. According to the records of the Company and the information and
explanations given by the management, the Company has defaulted in
repayment of dues to a financial institution, banks (State Bank of Patiala,
The Saraswat Cooperative Bank Ltd and IDBI Bank ) as at the Balance Sheet
date.
12. According to information & explanations given to us, the Company has
not granted any loans and advances on the basis of security by way of
pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
13. The provisions of any special statute applicable to chit
fund/nidhi/mutual benefit fund/societies are not applicable to the Company.
14. According to the records & the information & explanations given to us,
the Company is not a dealer or trader in shares, securities, debentures,
and other investments.
15. According to the information & explanations given to us, the Company
has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or
financial institutions.
16. According to the records of the Company & the information &
explanations given to us, no term loans/Working Capital Term Loans were
raised during the year.
17. According to information and explanations given to us and as per the
books and records of the Company, as on the date of balance sheet, the
funds raised by the Company on short term basis have not been applied for
long term investments.
18. According to the records & the information & explanations given to us,
the Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to parties
and Companies covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the
Companies Act, 1956.
19. According to records of the Company & the information & explanations
given to us, no debentures have been issued by the Company.
20. The company has not raised any money by public issues during the year.
21. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the
company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing
practices in India and according to the information and explanations given
to us., we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the
company noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of
such case by the management.
For M.P. Goyal & Co.
Chartered Accountants
Place: Ludhiana (Rajnish Goyal,F.C.A)
Date : 05.09.2012 Partner
(M.NO.93622)