Stelco Strips Ltd Share Price

4.1
(0.00%)
Dec 18, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Stelco Strips Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

4.1

Prev. Close

4.1

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

4.1

Day's Low

4.1

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-14.31

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.68

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Stelco Strips Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Stelco Strips Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Stelco Strips Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:57 AM
Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.79%

Non-Promoter- 54.20%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 54.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Stelco Strips Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

8.98

8.98

8.98

8.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-21.84

-21.84

-21.82

-21.8

Net Worth

-12.86

-12.86

-12.84

-12.82

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

8.88

44.26

yoy growth (%)

-79.92

Raw materials

-7.97

-75.47

As % of sales

89.8

170.51

Employee costs

-1.9

-2.76

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-5.15

-52.22

Depreciation

-2.56

-2.29

Tax paid

0

0.03

Working capital

-13.27

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-79.92

Op profit growth

-92.35

EBIT growth

-88.52

Net profit growth

-90.11

No Record Found

Stelco Strips Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Stelco Strips Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

MOHAN LAL JINDAL

Managing Director

BHARAT BHUSHAN JINDAL

Director

AMARJIT SINGH PALTA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Stelco Strips Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 20 Jan.88, Stelco Strips has been promoted by Om Prakash Jindal, Bharat Bhushan Jindal and others. The company manufactures cold-rolled close-annealed (CRCA) steel strips of mild steel, medium and high-carbon steel. Its products are used to manufacture cycle and auto parts, cycle chains, hacksaw blades, industrial knives, agricultural implements etc.In Jan.94, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance its project to manufacture narrow width cold-rolled steel strips increasing the capacity from 6000 tpa to 16,000 tpa.To consolidate its activities, the company set up a wider cold-rolled steel strips plant (cap. : 50,000 tpa) along with a continuous sheet galvanising line. The company has embarked upon ambitious plans for diversifying into the textile market by setting up a cotton spinning unit of 25,000 spindles.The company set up wider width CRCA Strips plant with an installed capacity of 36000 MTPA at Doraha, Ludhiana. The project is first of its kind in the state of Punjab which was financed with a combination of external borrowings, mobilisation of internal accruals and further issue of share capital.During 1998-99, the Company alloted 2,52,500 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs. 20/- per share to the promoters on preferential basis to part finance the project cost of Wider Width CRCA Strips Plant being set-up at Doraha. To meet its working capital requirements of CRCA Strips Plant at Doraha,the company allotted Equity
