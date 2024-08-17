SectorSteel
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
8.98
8.98
8.98
8.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-21.84
-21.84
-21.82
-21.8
Net Worth
-12.86
-12.86
-12.84
-12.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
8.88
44.26
yoy growth (%)
-79.92
Raw materials
-7.97
-75.47
As % of sales
89.8
170.51
Employee costs
-1.9
-2.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-5.15
-52.22
Depreciation
-2.56
-2.29
Tax paid
0
0.03
Working capital
-13.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-79.92
Op profit growth
-92.35
EBIT growth
-88.52
Net profit growth
-90.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
MOHAN LAL JINDAL
Managing Director
BHARAT BHUSHAN JINDAL
Director
AMARJIT SINGH PALTA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Stelco Strips Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 20 Jan.88, Stelco Strips has been promoted by Om Prakash Jindal, Bharat Bhushan Jindal and others. The company manufactures cold-rolled close-annealed (CRCA) steel strips of mild steel, medium and high-carbon steel. Its products are used to manufacture cycle and auto parts, cycle chains, hacksaw blades, industrial knives, agricultural implements etc.In Jan.94, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance its project to manufacture narrow width cold-rolled steel strips increasing the capacity from 6000 tpa to 16,000 tpa.To consolidate its activities, the company set up a wider cold-rolled steel strips plant (cap. : 50,000 tpa) along with a continuous sheet galvanising line. The company has embarked upon ambitious plans for diversifying into the textile market by setting up a cotton spinning unit of 25,000 spindles.The company set up wider width CRCA Strips plant with an installed capacity of 36000 MTPA at Doraha, Ludhiana. The project is first of its kind in the state of Punjab which was financed with a combination of external borrowings, mobilisation of internal accruals and further issue of share capital.During 1998-99, the Company alloted 2,52,500 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs. 20/- per share to the promoters on preferential basis to part finance the project cost of Wider Width CRCA Strips Plant being set-up at Doraha. To meet its working capital requirements of CRCA Strips Plant at Doraha,the company allotted Equity
