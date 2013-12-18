iifl-logo-icon 1
Stelco Strips Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.1
(0.00%)
Dec 18, 2013|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Stelco Strips Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

8.88

44.26

yoy growth (%)

-79.92

Raw materials

-7.97

-75.47

As % of sales

89.8

170.51

Employee costs

-1.9

-2.76

As % of sales

21.41

6.23

Other costs

-2.25

-8.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.4

19.36

Operating profit

-3.25

-42.54

OPM

-36.63

-96.12

Depreciation

-2.56

-2.29

Interest expense

-0.03

-7.5

Other income

0.68

0.12

Profit before tax

-5.15

-52.22

Taxes

0

0.03

Tax rate

0

-0.06

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.15

-52.19

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

-5.15

-52.19

yoy growth (%)

-90.11

NPM

-58.07

-117.91

QUICKLINKS FOR Stelco Strips Ltd

