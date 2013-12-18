Stelco Strips Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
8.98
8.98
8.98
8.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-21.84
-21.84
-21.82
-21.8
Net Worth
-12.86
-12.86
-12.84
-12.82
Minority Interest
Debt
16.11
16.11
16.11
16.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.25
3.25
3.27
3.29
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.25
3.25
3.25
3.26
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.35
3.35
3.35
3.5
Sundry Creditors
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
-0.18
Cash
0
0
0.01
0.02
Total Assets
3.25
3.25
3.26
3.28
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.